Nigeria’s aviation sector is facing a manpower crisis as the number of qualified air traffic controllers continues to dwindle, raising concerns about the smooth running and efficiency of flight operations in the country.

Officials of the National Association of Air Traffic Controllers (NATCA) issued the warning on Monday during the commemoration of the International Day of the Air Traffic Controller in Lagos.

The agency is raising the alarm that Nigeria may lose over 70 experienced air traffic controllers in few years’ time, in the absence of urgent and coordinated intervention.

Speaking at the event, NATCA’s president, Amos Edino, and its deputy president, Shettima Babagan, warned that the country risks a severe staffing crisis if urgent actions are not taken.

Mr Babagan explained that a study conducted in 2022 revealed that Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Nigeria’s busiest, required about 120 air traffic controllers to efficiently manage its five operational units, including area control, terminal area control, aerodrome control, and ground control.

“At that time, we had barely 55 controllers handling operations, less than half of what was required. The reality has not changed much since then, even though air traffic has grown significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic,” the NATCA chief stated.

He added that increased travel demand is placing additional strain on existing personnel and systems, making intervention more urgent.

“Within the Nigerian context, the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON) system, which provides surveillance data for air traffic control, came into use around 2008, with full coverage achieved in 2013. But that’s over a decade ago — and technology has since moved on,” Mr Babagan said.

He added that the association has consistently engaged aviation authorities and the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development to highlight infrastructure deficiencies and provide updates in line with global standards.

“You cannot retain an experienced controller without adequate motivation and up-to-date working tools,” he said.

The manpower crisis, however, is not unique to Nigeria. The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also been struggling to keep up with recruitment and capacity development demands.

According to reports by the US National Air Traffic Controllers Association, more than 1,200 controllers are currently in training across various facilities, yet the system still faces critical staffing shortfalls.

In the same vein, a 2023 study by the US Department of Transportation’s Inspector General revealed that the FAA’s staffing shortage “poses a risk to the efficiency of the National Airspace System,” with some control centres recording trainee ratios as high as 40 per cent.

“The shortage of air traffic controllers is not a Nigerian problem alone; it is a global issue. But what matters is how each country responds,” Mr Edino remarked.

“It takes a minimum of three years to train an air traffic controller to proficiency. So even if recruitment starts today, we won’t feel the impact until three years down the line.”

One of the biggest challenges to bridging Nigeria’s manpower gap is the limited training capacity of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology in Zaria, the country’s only institution responsible for producing air traffic controllers.

Replacing retiring staff is equally weighing on efficiency. The agency’s internal data shows that between 60 to 70 controllers could retire from the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and other related agencies in the next five to six years.

That dire condition may require that some retired controllers be recalled or the current retirement age of their outgoing counterparts be extended, Mr Babagan suggested.