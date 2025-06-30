Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Sunday said it has invested over N720 billion to implement its landmark initiative of deploying 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for the nationwide distribution of petroleum products, which is expected to save Nigerians over N1.7 trillion annually.

This bold step will see the privately-owned refinery absorb over N1.07 trillion annually in fuel distribution costs, the company said in a statement.

The initiative is also poised to significantly benefit over 42 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by reducing energy costs and enhancing profitability.

The initiative, which eliminates transportation costs for fuel marketers and large-scale consumers, is expected to help reduce pump prices and inflation. From 15 August, Dangote will begin directly delivering petrol and diesel to filling stations, industrial facilities, and other high-volume consumers.

According to a statement from the refinery, it aims to meet Nigeria’s daily consumption of 65 million litres of refined petroleum products. This includes 45 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 15 million litres of diesel, and 5 million litres of aviation fuel.

With the average logistics cost estimated at N45 per litre, the refinery will cover over N1.07 trillion annually in free distribution expenses.

Dangote Group is investing N720 billion in the acquisition of 4,000 CNG-powered trucks as well as the establishment of nationwide CNG ‘mother and daughter’ stations, among other infrastructure to implement the free distribution initiative.

This strategic programme forms part of Dangote’s broader commitment to eliminating logistics bottlenecks, enhancing energy efficiency, promoting environmental sustainability, and supporting Nigeria’s economic development. The company noted that lower fuel distribution costs will help reduce production costs, ease inflationary pressures, and stimulate economic growth.

The initiative is also expected to resuscitate dormant filling stations, fostering job creation in the process. Over 15,000 direct jobs are projected to be created across the logistics chain, including drivers, station managers, and attendants at the CNG stations.

The refinery also emphasised that this programme would help curb cross-border smuggling of petroleum products and support a more efficient and environmentally friendly distribution system.

