Over 300 young artists, activists, and policymakers gathered at the Banquet Hall in Ilorin, Kwara State’s capital, to celebrate the role of young Nigerians in challenging societal norms and using art to advocate for justice.

In a statement on Sunday, the Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative (BBYDI) said the Youth Artivism Festival, with support from the Ford Foundation, concluded in Ilorin with a call to harness art as a tool for social change and gender justice.

The festival featured art exhibitions, live performances, panel discussions, and an award ceremony, showcasing powerful visual narratives on gender justice, empowerment, and resilience.

An exhibition of works by 22 finalists, selected from over 100 submissions from Nigeria’s north-central region, displayed powerful visual narratives. Each piece reflected how art can provoke dialogue, empathy, and social reflection.

The event recognised outstanding contributions to “artivism,” with prizes awarded to Usman Adam, Simon Thazhigilla, and Tobi Olomola for their thought-provoking artworks.

Mr Adam, a law graduate, won the first-place prize of N200,000 for his artwork ‘Sketching Another Shoulder,’ which depicted solidarity and shared responsibility in ending gender based-violence.

While Mr Thazhigilla from Nasarawa State earned the second-place prize of N150,000 for ‘Bride of War’ and ‘Anatomy of Science’, exploring violence’s emotional and cultural dimensions.

Additionally, Tobi Olomola, a 25-year-old visual artist, won N100,000 for ‘Weight of Becoming,’ a piece that addressed the burden of identity and social expectation in the context of gender inequality.

In her opening remarks, Nurah Jimoh-Sanni, executive director of BBYDI, emphasised the power of creativity to transform society and advance gender justice.

“Young people are not just witnesses to injustice; they are change agents. Through art, they can challenge silence, demand accountability, and inspire action against gender-based violence,” Ms Jimoh-Sanni said.

A panel session themed ‘Advocacy: The Role of Creativity in Preventing Gender-Based Violence” featured insights and explored the role of art in preventing gender-based violence, with experts sharing their perspectives on how art can amplify survivors’ voices, shift public perception, and influence policy.

A GBV survivor and advocate, Joy Adeboye shared her story of healing through art, urging more platforms for creative expressions. “Art gave me back my voice,” Ms Adeboye said. “It helped me transform pain into purpose and use my story to inspire others.”

Why GBV persists in Nigeria

Some reports have shown that deeply rooted cultural norms often contribute to the persistence of GBV.

This is because the notion that males should dominate and women be submissive might foster an environment in which abusive behaviour is normative and allowed.

Also, despite the existence of laws to combat GBV, such as the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act of 2015, enforcement remains weak. While this law criminalises various forms of GBV, including domestic violence, sexual harassment, and trafficking, its implementation is inconsistent across Nigeria.