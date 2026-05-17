Louise Lombard, President of the Fencing Federation of South Africa (FFSA), has commended Nigeria’s capacity to host the upcoming 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships. Ms Lombard, a respected administrator, FIE referee, and former Secretary General of the FFSA, has long been a driving force in promoting fencing across Africa.

Speaking on Nigeria’s preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Fencing Championships, Ms Lombard expressed confidence in the country’s ability to deliver a world-class event. She recalled Nigeria’s history of hosting international competitions, many of which she has personally attended, and praised the steady growth of the sport there. “They have continued to grow and improve,” she said, “so I expect it to be a quality event.”

For South Africa, the championships represent more than medals. Ms Lombard explained that the tournament will provide a vital platform for emerging athletes, many of whom will be stepping onto the international stage for the first time. “We are hoping for a competitive event where some of our fencers will get their first international experience in a positive environment,” she noted.

Yet, she acknowledged a challenge: the lack of recognition from established fencing nations. “Unfortunately, many leading fencing countries are still ignorant of the growth and potential of African fencing and fail to show up and see what we can do, despite Nigerian Fencing having hosted successfully in the past,” she said. Still, she remains optimistic that the Commonwealth Championships will generate positive reports and showcase Africa’s progress to the wider fencing community.

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South Africa plans to send a large delegation to Lagos, with veteran fencers particularly eager to compete. While winning medals is always a goal, Lombard emphasised that building confidence and gaining experience are the priorities. “Medals are always a plus,” she admitted, “but we will have many new international fencers, so a positive experience is the primary goal.”

Looking ahead, Ms Lombard pointed to the Youth Olympics, also set to take place in Africa later this year, as another opportunity to demonstrate the continent’s ability to host prestigious events. “We’ve definitely seen new faces at competitions, so the growth looks good,” she said. “We just need to keep showing that we can do it, and the world will see.”