Nigeria, Egypt and Madagascar opened their 2026 ITTF World Team Championships campaigns with hard-fought victories at Copper Box Arena in London.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Egypt started strongly but had to dig deep to beat Thailand 3-1.

Madagascar’s Fabio Rakotoarimanana proved decisive in a thrilling 3-2 win over Mongolia, while Nigeria edged Saudi Arabia 3-2 early Wednesday.

Nigeria’s victory hinged on talisman Quadri Aruna, who inspired the comeback after youngster Matthew Kuti lost both his matches.

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Aruna and Olajide Omotayo stepped up to secure the opening group win, placing Nigeria in a strong position to reach the knockout stage.

Nigeria next face top seeds Hong Kong on Thursday, before concluding group matches against South Africa on Friday.

The top two teams in each group will progress to the knockout rounds.

Madagascar’s Group 3 clash with Mongolia was a rollercoaster encounter, swinging dramatically between both sides.

Rakotoarimanana and Antoine Razafinarivo gave Madagascar a 2-0 lead, but Mongolia rallied to level through Ankhbayar Bilguun and Temuulen Myandal.

“With everything at stake, Fabio held his nerve,” officials said, as he beat Manlaijargal Munkh-Ochir in three tense deuce games.

In Group 6, Greece overcame a scare against Algeria to secure a 3-1 victory.

Ioannis Sgouropoulos opened with a 3-0 win over Stephane Ouaiche, before Mehdi Bouloussa levelled after edging Panagiotis Gionis 3-2.

Milhane Jellouli threatened an upset, but Georgios Stamatouros responded strongly to win 3-1 and restore Greece’s advantage.

Gionis redeemed himself in the fourth match, defeating Ouaiche in straight games to seal victory for Greece.

Meanwhile, Egypt remain the only African side to win in the women’s competition’s opening round.

Nigeria, Algeria and Rwanda all suffered defeats, leaving Egypt to carry Africa’s hopes in the early stages.

(NAN)