Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, ended their campaign at the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Lyon, France, with an 81–73 defeat to Germany.

Tuesday’s outing again highlighted both their resilience and recurring lapses in closing games.

Strong start fades late

D’Tigress showed intent early in the game, matching Germany’s intensity and staying within reach throughout the first half.

Nigeria trailed narrowly 17–14 in the first quarter and 18–17 in the second, going into halftime with a manageable deficit.

The team maintained their momentum after the break, edging the third quarter 21–19 to keep the contest finely balanced heading into the final period.

However, the fourth quarter proved decisive. Germany raised their level on both ends of the court, outscoring Nigeria 27–21 to take control and close out the game.

Individual efforts not enough

Despite the defeat, several Nigerian players delivered commendable performances.

Elizabeth Balogun led the scoring with 15 points, while Murjanatu Musa added 13 points and team captain Amy Okonkwo contributed 12 points.

The night was also marked by an emotional farewell for Sarah Ogoke, who featured for about 10 minutes against Germany and contributed three points in what was her final outing in the national team colours.

Familiar pattern

The loss to Germany mirrors a pattern seen in earlier matches during the tournament.

Nigeria had shown flashes of brilliance in Lyon, including a dominant 101–84 victory over the Philippines, where they produced a powerful second-half comeback after trailing at halftime.

However, they also endured setbacks, including a 77–60 defeat to South Korea and a narrow loss to France, where they fought back from a significant deficit but fell short in the closing stages.

Against Germany, a similar narrative unfolded—strong energy and belief for three quarters, followed by a drop in concentration when it mattered most.

Lessons ahead of the World Cup

Although the campaign ended on a losing note, D’Tigress had already secured qualification for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Berlin after winning a historic fifth consecutive AfroBasket title in 2025.

The qualifying tournament in Lyon, therefore, served primarily as preparation for the global event.

For Coach Rena Wakama and her team, the competition has offered valuable insights into the level required against top international opposition.

As preparations shift towards the World Cup later this year, the Nigerian ladies will be expected to build on these experiences and return stronger on the global stage.