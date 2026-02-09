International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and former marathon world record holder Paul Tergat is scheduled to arrive in Lagos on Wednesday ahead of the two-day World Athletics African Running Conference, which begins on Thursday.

Tergat, one of Africa’s most celebrated distance runners, will be accompanied by his social media manager, Gloria Tergat, as preparations intensify for the high-profile continental forum.

The World Athletics African Running Conference is expected to attract leading figures in global and African athletics and will serve as a curtain-raiser to this year’s Lagos Marathon, which holds on Saturday on a newly designed route.

Meanwhile, arrivals have already begun ahead of the conference. Late on Sunday night, Neelkaunt Bhujuu, Technical Director of the Mauritius Athletics Association, became the first of many international delegates expected in Lagos for the event.

Organisers say scores of athletics administrators, technical experts and road-running stakeholders from across Africa and beyond are expected to arrive in the coming days, as Lagos once again positions itself as a hub for road running and athletics development on the continent