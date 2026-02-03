With 11 days left to the 11th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, organisers have confirmed a total prize purse of N11 million exclusively for Nigerian runners competing in the 42km marathon race in addition to the general prize package for all runners.

The prize structure, which applies to both men and women, underscores the marathon’s growing focus on rewarding local talent and strengthening grassroots and elite long-distance running within Nigeria.

Each gender category will share N5.5 million in prize money, spread across the top 10 finishers.

Under the breakdown, the first-place Nigerian finisher will earn N2 million, while the second and third positions will receive N1.5 million and N1 million respectively. The fourth-place finisher will go home with N500,000, followed by N200,000 for fifth place and N100,000 for sixth.

Athletes finishing between seventh and tenth positions will each receive N50,000, ensuring broader reward coverage and competitive depth among Nigerian runners.

The substantial N11 million commitment reflects the marathon’s mission to create opportunities for homegrown athletes, motivate participation, and provide a viable pathway for Nigerian runners to compete alongside elite international counterparts.