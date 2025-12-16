Chairman of the Cross River State Sports Commission, Lawrence Itanya has commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for supporting young sportsmen and women in the region through the Niger Delta Games.

Mr Itanya applauded the initiative while receiving the representative of Dunamis Icon Limited, the Project Consultants, and expressed the state’s readiness to take advantage of the games to identify and groom young athletes.

“On behalf of His Excellency, Apostle Prince Bassey Edet Otu, and the good people of Cross River State, I welcome you to the carnival city of Calabar. We deeply appreciate the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Dunamis Icon for initiating an innovative platform designed to discover, nurture, and project young sporting talents from the Niger Delta region to the global stage”, Mr Itanya said during the inauguration of the State Liaison Committee on Monday.

Preparations for the games have evidently intensified as sporting facilities, including the Olympic-standard swimming pool, have undergone renovation.

The Cross River State Liaison Committee will be led by Mr Itanya, who will oversee the coordination of the state’s preparations and participation ahead of the Edo 2026 Games.

Members of the committee include Queen Gladys Igut (Commissioner I), Rosemary Usang (Director, Sports Commission), Ettah Emmanuel O. (Media Coordinator), and David Enwa (Assistant Stadium Manager).

Speaking during the ceremony, the NDG Project Director, Fred Edoreh, thanked the Government of Cross River State for the warm reception and support.

He formally inducted members of the liaison committee and outlined their responsibilities, noting that the committee is to work closely with the Cross River State Sports Commission to coordinate pre-games activities, including grassroots talent discovery, athlete screening, and logistical planning ahead of the Games proper.

The ancient city of Calabar, widely celebrated as the birthplace of football and several other sports in Nigeria, has once again assumed a prominent position in national sports development as preparations gather momentum for the 2nd edition of the Niger Delta Games, Edo 2026.