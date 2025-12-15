Prominent basketball promoter and initiator of the Mark”D” Championship, Igoche Mark, has emphasised the urgent need for unity among Nigerian basketball key actors, urging them to set aside personal agendas for the sport’s growth.

Speaking on Arise TV’s Global Sports Program over the weekend, Mr Mark stressed that internal conflicts and lack of cohesion are major obstacles hindering basketball’s progress in the country.

“Currently, one of our biggest problems is internal fighting, lack of unity. A house divided against itself cannot stand. Nigeria basketball stakeholders need to come together and put aside personal agendas,” he said.

Mr Mark, who is determined to spearhead efforts to unite basketball administrators and enthusiasts, highlighted the common goal that should bind everyone involved in the sport.

“No doubt, we all have something in common, which is a passion for basketball, irrespective of our differences. This is me saying: let’s put aside our differences and come together in one voice to advance the sport. We have a lot more to contribute. We need to establish a structure to guide and focus on development. There is a need to close that disparity between our prowess on the international scene and that of our domestic league,” he stated.

Calling for immediate action, Mr Mark promised to lead efforts to bring relevant parties to the table. “Going forward, we need to talk, we need to start mending fences for basketball to make progress,” he concluded.

Other panellists on the show, including Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Board Member and Olympian Olumide Oyedeji, and basketball promoter Ugo Udueze, echoed Mr Mark’s sentiments, agreeing that a united front is essential for the advancement of Nigerian basketball.

The consensus among the speakers underscores a growing recognition that without unity and collaboration, Nigerian basketball will struggle to realise its full potential, both domestically and on the international stage.