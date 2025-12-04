Dunamis-Icon Limited, Project Consultants for the 2nd Niger Delta Games, has completed the first phase of its physical inspection of facilities in Edo State, barely 24 hours after the state officially received the hosting rights for the regional multisport event.

Led by Itiako Ikpokpo, the project management team was conducted around key sporting locations in Benin City by the Executive Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Desmond Enabulele.

Mr Ikpokpo said he was impressed by the quality of infrastructure available to the state ahead of the Games.

“Edo is a ready-made choice based on all the factors that are necessary to host this kind of big event. We are expecting over 3,000 athletes and coaches, alongside journalists and technical officials, with an approximate number of people outside spectators in the range of 5,000. So, we need facilities that work for the Games itself,” Mr Ikpokpo explained.

He praised the Edo State Government for maintaining the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and noted that Dunamis-Icon would support the state where upgrades are required to guarantee a smooth competition experience.

“I have been to the iconic Ogbe Stadium and must commend the Edo State Government for maintaining the facilities there. We are also considering taking some events to the University of Benin, so that people in that part of the city can also feel and enjoy the fun. Where need be, we will also see how to assist the state and the University of Benin to add value to some of the sporting facilities,” he added.

Dunamis-Icon Limited holds the franchise rights to the Games, designed to promote unity, integration and talent development across the Niger Delta, nurturing emerging athletes into national and international prospects.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as the region’s flagship interventionist agency, is the primary sponsor of the event as part of its broader commitment to youth engagement and human capital development.

The inspection began at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium after a brief meeting with Enabulele and senior officials of the Sports Commission.

The team examined the stadium’s main bowl, tartan track, state box, VIP lounges, ceremonial room, media studio and other indoor facilities.

Other sites reviewed during the tour included the Wire Road Sports Centre, proposed to host basketball and volleyball, alongside the University of Benin Sports Complex and the Etete Sports Centre.

Members of the Dunamis-Icon delegation included the Project Director, Fred Edoreh; Director of Facilities and Equipment, Emmanuel Igbigbisie; Head of Communications, Harry Iwuala; Head of Transport and Logistics, Israel Umueri Afoke; Theresa Ineke, Head of Secretariat; Godwin Enakhena, Head of Scouting; Edi Lawani, Head of Culture Affairs and Entertainment; and Siegha Porbeni of the Technical Department.

Mr Enabulele was joined on the Edo State Sports Commission side by Executive Directors Frank Ilaboya and Sabina Chikere, while former international Baldwin Bazuaye (MON) was also in attendance.