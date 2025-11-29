Nigeria’s D’Tigers slipped to their second consecutive loss in the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers on Saturday, falling 69–55 to Guinea in a flat offensive outing that exposed the team’s early struggles in the campaign.

Coming off a draining overtime defeat to Tunisia on Thursday, Nigeria’s D’Tigers never found their rhythm in Tunis as Guinea controlled the game from start to finish.

The Guineans imposed themselves immediately, taking the first quarter 22–16 and tightening their grip with a disciplined 13–10 second-quarter run to open a nine-point halftime lead.

Nigeria attempted to rally after the break, but Guinea’s strong defensive rotations and clinical finishing ensured the momentum never shifted.

A 17–15 third quarter kept D’Tigers within sight, but the West Africans closed out the final frame 17–14 to seal a deserved victory.

Forward Mohamed Boum was Guinea’s standout performer, leading all scorers with 21 points, three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes, shooting 7 of 14 from the floor.

He received strong support from Sekou Evans, who added 19 points, five rebounds and three assists while taking on a hefty scoring load across 31 minutes.

Abdoulaye Sy contributed 10 points and eight rebounds, asserting himself on both ends.

For Nigeria, Morris Udeze was again one of the few bright sparks. The forward produced a solid 16 points and nine rebounds, shooting efficiently despite defensive pressure.

Guard Jordan Ogundiran added 10 points, three rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes, trying to keep the offence organised as the team struggled to produce clean looks.

Stan Okoye, who delivered nine points in the Tunisia game, managed five points and four rebounds, while Mike Nuga also had five points but shot 2 of 11 as Nigeria endured another low-efficiency night.

The bench offered little resistance, with points coming in small bursts from Peter Dibal (6 pts) and Ugo Simon (5 pts).

D’Tigers’ offensive woes were glaring throughout the encounter. They failed to reach 20 points in any quarter, repeatedly giving up possessions through rushed shots and turnovers.

Their 55-point total is one of the lowest Nigeria has recorded in a World Cup qualifying game in recent years.

The loss deepens Nigeria’s challenge in Group C, coming immediately after the narrow 88–78 overtime defeat to Tunisia—a game that ended 73–73 in regulation before the hosts pulled away in extra time.

With results carrying over into the next qualification window, Coach Abdulrahman Mohammed’s side must regroup quickly ahead of their remaining fixtures.

Only five African teams will qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Doha, leaving D’Tigers with urgent work to do after a difficult start.