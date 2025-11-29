Team Nigeria’s Deputy Chef-de-Mission to the recent Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, Yussuf Amuda Alli, has attributed the country’s impressive outing to the National Sports Commission’s (NSC) detailed planning and improved welfare provisions for athletes.

Mr Alli, who also serves as the CEO of the NSC Elite and Podium Board, said the leadership of the Commission — Chairman Shehu Dikko and Director General Bukola Olopade — prioritised the comfort and motivation of athletes throughout the Games.

He noted that the decision to create a conducive camp environment, ensure prompt payment of allowances and bonuses, and introduce instant cash rewards for medal winners significantly boosted morale and performance.

It will be recalled that Team Nigeria delivered its best-ever performance at the Islamic Solidarity Games, finishing with eleven gold, twelve silver and seven bronze medals. Weightlifting produced the highest haul with six gold, four silver and three bronze medals. Athletics followed with two gold, four silver and three bronze medals.

Nigeria’s wrestlers contributed two gold and two silver medals, while the powerlifting team won one gold medal. Boxing earned one silver, para athletics one silver, and taekwondo one bronze, bringing the country’s final tally to 30 medals from 34 athletes.

The Riyadh showing marked a historic leap for Nigeria. The country won no medals at its debut in Mecca in 2005, while the second edition in Tehran was cancelled.

At the 2013 Games in Palembang, Indonesia, Nigeria again failed to make the podium. The team claimed six medals at the 2017 Games in Baku, and five medals at the 2021 edition in Konya, Turkey.

Yussuf Alli

Mr Alli, a former international athlete who captained Nigeria at several major competitions, said the new reward structure played a vital role in the athletes’ commitment. “The moment you win a gold medal, you get $1000, silver medalist gets $500 and bronze medalist $300. Camp allowances are other incentives were promptly paid, and that was why Team Nigeria’s participation at the games was rancour-free.”

He added that the Commission’s reforms have eliminated perennial disputes over payments. “The issue of athletes complaining about bonuses, allowances and rewards has been banished forever. The Chairman and the DG Athlete First Policy is one of the best things to happen to our sports in recent times, alongside prompt payment grants for building to major games and championships.”

Looking ahead to the next major assignment, Mr Alli expressed confidence in Nigeria’s preparations. “Already, I have sat down with the Chairman and the DG, and we have outlined plans that will ensure we succeed at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Execution of the plans has already started, and the Chairman and the DG are committed to the execution, and I am confidently assuring Nigerians that our participation at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will be the best’’, concluded Mr Alli.