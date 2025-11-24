Team Nigeria on Monday departed the country for the 2025 World Karate Championship scheduled for 27–30 November in Cairo, Egypt.

The delegation features five athletes who have distinguished themselves through discipline, dedication and strong performances on the domestic and continental circuits. The athletes are:

Loveth Ngozi Okoro (Kumite -50kg)

Godfirst Orie Ukoha-Sampson (Kumite -55kg)

Constance Tamunodiepreye Abode (Kumite -61kg)

Ujunwa Caroline Nwankwo (Kumite +68kg)

Oluwaseun Olorunbe (Male Kata)

The team is coached by Efezino Akpotu, while Olusegun Abode serves as the leader of the delegation.

Four of the athletes — Ngozi, Godfirst, Constance and Ujunwa — have been standout competitors at the annual Zainab Saleh International Female Open Karate Championship, an event founded by Zainab Saleh, a board member of the Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN).

The tournament has become a key platform for identifying and nurturing Nigeria’s top female karate talents.

As the contingent heads to Cairo, the KFN has extended its best wishes to the athletes while also appealing to the National Sports Commission (NSC) for financial support. The federation noted that it had incurred significant debts in the process of ensuring Nigeria’s participation at the global championship, an event that falls directly under the purview of the NSC.

The championship begins on Thursday.