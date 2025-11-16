Abuja is set for another round of fierce corporate rivalry as ten leading Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) converge on the Federal Capital Territory for the 2025 PFA Games.

The competition will run from Tuesday, 25 November to Saturday, 29 November, bringing together hundreds of employees eager to compete, bond, and test their sporting strength.

Over five days, teams will battle across multiple events, including Football (7/9-a-side), Co-Ed Volleyball, Table Tennis, Snooker, Scrabble, Chess, Team-Bonding Activities, and eSports (FIFA).

The organisers say the 2025 edition has been expanded to deliver a tougher and more engaging contest.

At Monday’s draw ceremony in Abuja, officials restated the rules guiding the Games.

NYSC Corps members and interns will not be eligible to participate, and staff verification will be carried out using RSA PINs to ensure the integrity of each team lineup.

Promise Onyedikachi Moses, executive assistant at Turf Arena Sports Centre (TASC), said this year’s edition was built on the success of the last one and will push participants even harder.

“The camaraderie and family atmosphere at the last edition were beautiful. This year, we’re adding new twists to make the games more competitive, engaging, and memorable,” he said.

Among the competitors, the confidence and rivalry are already visible.

Trustfund Pension, champions in 2023, have declared their intention to reclaim dominance. Representing the organisation, Modestus Amaefule said their preparations have been thorough.

“We’re here to reclaim the title. With our preparation and management support, we are the team to beat,” he said.

However, the biggest obstacle lies in FCMB Pension, the defending champions and two-time winners (2022 and 2024). The team insists it will not surrender its crown without a fight.

Speaking for the champions, Isah Kabir Umar said:

“We’re not relinquishing the title. We remain relentless, focused, and far from complacent.”

Another strong challenger is PenCom, whose squad has been preparing with equal determination. Their representative, Najib Shehu, made their mission clear:

“To win, we must beat everyone — and we’re ready. Our staff made sacrifices to be here, not to make up the numbers but to compete fiercely.”

FCMB Pension claimed the 2024 trophy after a tense five-day contest in Abuja, edging out some of the biggest PFAs in the country. With old rivalries rekindled and new contenders stepping forward, organisers say the 2025 Games could be the most competitive edition yet.

As Abuja prepares to welcome the teams, the stakes remain high — prestige, bragging rights, and corporate pride are all on the line. The coming days will determine whether FCMB Pension extends its dominance or a new champion emerges to reshape the hierarchy within the pension industry’s biggest sporting showcase.