The annual Oakleaf Fitness Fiesta, a health and wellness event aimed at promoting fitness and preventive healthcare, is set to hold its fifth edition in Abuja for the first time on Saturday, 4 October at Monoliza Amusement Park, Dikko Road, Abuja, starting at 8:00 a.m.

Previously hosted exclusively in Lagos, this year’s edition marks a significant expansion for organisers, Oakleaf Pharma, as the event makes its debut outside the city for a broader national reach.

Speaking on the decision to bring the Fiesta to the Federal Capital Territory, Oakleaf Pharma’s Managing Director, Dipo Adetuyi, described Abuja as a natural choice given its vibrant and health-conscious population.

“Oakleaf Fitness Fiesta is a pan-Nigerian event designed to spread the message of good health and give people opportunities to work out while experiencing what Oakleaf Pharma stands for,” he explained. “Abuja was a natural choice because it is the nation’s capital and a very vibrant city with a young, dynamic, and active population. It also has a strong culture of sports and fitness, so taking the Fiesta to Abuja was a no-brainer.”

According to Mr Adetuyi, a pharmacist, the goal of the Abuja edition is to inspire participants to embrace healthier lifestyles by showing that fitness can be fun, sustainable, and engaging. He emphasised the importance of regular exercise, noting its benefits for both physical and mental well-being, including improved cardiovascular health, stress reduction, and a lower risk of chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

The organisers expect between 400 and 500 participants, including fitness enthusiasts, healthcare professionals, families, and members of the public seeking a healthier way of life.

While Abuja is hosting the 5th edition, plans are already underway to take the Oakleaf Fitness Fiesta to other cities, with Ibadan and Port Harcourt being considered for future editions.

“For updates and registration details, participants can follow our social media and company website” Mr Adetuyi concluded.