After months of speculation, Nigerian sprint sensation Favour Chukwuka Ofili has officially confirmed that she is switching her international allegiance to Turkey, ending her competitive journey under the Nigerian flag.

The 22-year-old made the announcement on Monday via an emotional statement on her social media pages, describing the decision as “from the heart” and not financially motivated.

Official Statement

“Wrapping up my 2025 season has been a whirlwind of new experiences and big decisions. Racing back-to-back across amazing cities and learning from the best has been incredible.”

Ofili then confirmed that she will now represent Turkey going forward, while reflecting on her successes and frustrations competing for Nigeria:

“As some of you have heard, I’m also starting a new chapter representing Turkey 🇹🇷. I am proud to have represented Nigeria for many years in a highly successful way! Having won SIX gold medals, TWO silver medals and TWO bronze medals in championship meets and a 200 meter Olympic finalist while experiencing the biggest disappointment from AFN and NOC for their negligence towards me in two Olympic (Tokyo/Paris).”

She explained that, despite having to miss this year’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, her decision was made “from the heart”:

“I have made this decision… While that means sitting out this year’s championship in Tokyo, this change comes from the heart, not from financial motives. I’m truly grateful to have discovered a new home in Turkey. I’m excited for what’s ahead and grateful for all the support I got from my coach, agent, sponsor @adidas and my loved ones during this difficult time. 🙇🏾‍♀️”

The statement concluded with a message of peace and personal growth:

#onestepatatime #newbeginings #peaceofmind

Background: AFN reacted months ago when reports surfaced.

Monday’s confirmation brings clarity after months of uncertainty.

Back in June 2025, Jamaican journalist Kayon Raynor first reported that the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) had been notified of Ofili’s decision to represent Turkey.

At the time, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) expressed shock over the news but admitted it had received no formal communication from either Ofili or World Athletics.

AFN President Tonobok Okowa said then:

“Just like every other sports-loving person in Nigeria, on the continent and beyond, I and the newly elected board read and heard her desire to change nationality from the media. If this is true, it is sad, disheartening and painful.”

Mr Okowa also clarified that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics doping control scandal, which saw Ofili among ten Nigerian athletes barred from competing, occurred before his administration came into office.

“The preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics had been planned and concluded by the former board and the Sports Ministry, in association with the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC). We had no hand in the whole affair and build-up to the Games,” he explained.

Despite the disappointment, Mr Okowa made it clear the federation would not stand in her way:

“She is old enough to decide what’s best for her, but it is painful and hard to take for us. However, we will not stop her — she is still our child, sister and daughter.”

Olympic heartbreaks and long-standing frustrations

Ofili’s frustrations with Nigeria’s sports administrators date back several years.

She missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after Nigeria failed to meet World Athletics’ minimum doping control requirements, an error that sidelined ten athletes.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, another painful moment followed when she was excluded from the women’s 100m entry list, despite being one of the country’s fastest sprinters.

She eventually competed in the 200m final, finishing sixth, but the omission from her preferred event left a lasting strain on her relationship with the AFN and NOC — frustrations she referenced directly in her Instagram statement.

Turkey’s growing recruitment drive

Ofili’s decision comes at a time when Turkey has become increasingly aggressive in recruiting elite athletes from across the globe in a bid to strengthen its international athletics program.

Recently, Jamaican Olympic shot put bronze medallist Rajindra Campbell and discus gold medallist Roje Stona switched their allegiance to Turkey.

Reports suggest lucrative signing bonuses, generous monthly stipends, and performance-based rewards have been offered as part of this strategy.

For Turkey, Ofili represents a high-profile acquisition, adding a proven global competitor to its sprinting ranks ahead of the next Olympic cycle.

Nigeria loses a generational talent

Though termed problematic in some quarters, Ofili’s exit is seen as a major blow for Nigeria.

She is the only Nigerian woman ever to run under 22 seconds in the 200m and holds the national record of 21.96 seconds, set in 2022 while competing for Louisiana State University (LSU).

Over the years, she has represented Nigeria at several major competitions, including the Youth Olympics (2019), World Championships (2019, 2023), Commonwealth Games (2022), multiple African Championships, and the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Her departure adds to growing concerns about Nigeria’s ability to retain top talents, as several high-performing athletes have left in recent years for varying reasons ranging from mismanagement, inadequate support, and administrative failures.