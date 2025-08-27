Nigerian table tennis icon Quadri Aruna has retained his crown as Africa’s top-ranked player, even as he slipped three spots to 26th in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) world rankings released on Tuesday.

Aruna, Africa’s most decorated player on the world stage, now sits on 1,185 points, maintaining a healthy lead over his long-time Egyptian rival Omar Assar, who remains 33rd with 930 points.

Consistency keeps Aruna on top

The Nigerian’s ranking cushion comes despite his round of 64 exit to Assar at the WTT Europe Smash in Sweden last week.

Under ITTF’s system, rankings reward consistency across a rolling 12-month cycle, and Aruna’s bank of points from previous tournaments continues to anchor his position.

His haul includes: 350 points from finishing runner-up at the 2025 ITTF African Cup in Tunis. 210 points from a semi-final run at the WTT Star Contender in Doha. 175 points for reaching the round of 16 at the ITTF World Championships earlier this year

With many of those results nearing expiration, however, pressure is mounting. Aruna’s reduced competition schedule in recent months means his upcoming ITTF outings will be decisive in determining if he can maintain both his global ranking and continental dominance.

Nigerian men slip further in global standings

Beyond Aruna, Nigeria’s other top male players endured further ranking declines: Matthew Kuti dropped four places to 200th (89 points), Abdulbasit Abdulfatai fell three spots to 206th (81 points).

Former African Games champion Olajide Omotayo slid six places to 212th, and Rising star Taiwo Mati slipped to 221st. The lone bright spot was Muizz Adegoke, who rose two positions to 232nd.

Nigerian women face a tough stretch

Nigeria’s women also struggled to hold ground globally.

Fatimo Bello remains the country’s No. 1 female player at 122nd (189 points), while Ajoke Ojomu fell to 158th, fast-rising Aminat Fashola dropped to 186th, and Sukurat Aiyelabegan slid to 211th.

Encouragingly, players ranked 5th to 10th within Nigeria’s women’s setup recorded gains, a sign of improving depth behind the front-runners.

Global scene: China’s grip tightens

Globally, China continues to dominate the sport. On the women’s side, Sun Yingsha extended her record lead at No. 1 with 12,200 points, fresh off her victory at the WTT Europe Smash. Wang Manyu in second, and ace player Chen Xingtong in third.

Youngster, 21-year-old Kuai Man is in 4th place, while Wang Yidi rounds off a top 5, all Chinese superstars.

In the men’s game, Lin Shidong and Wang Chuqin lead the standings, with Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto in third, Brazil’s Hugo Calderano in fourth, and Sweden’s Truls Möregårdh rounding out the top five.

The ranking framework

The ITTF world rankings, published weekly, track players’ performances across a rolling 12-month period. Only the best eight results count, with high-tier events carrying a heavier weight. In this system, consistency, rather than occasional brilliance, is what keeps players at the elite level.

For Quadri Aruna, Africa’s finest, that principle remains his saving grace. But as the season progresses, the 37-year-old must find fresh momentum to protect his place among the world’s best.