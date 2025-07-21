A record number of Lagos residents at the weekend gathered at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan for the eighth edition of Keep-Fit-Lagos, a state-backed fitness programme promoting physical and mental well-being.

The event, Keep-Fit-Lagos 8.0, received widespread praise from both participants and state officials.

The monthly fitness initiative is part of Lagos State’s drive to improve the health and wellness of its residents through regular, accessible, and community-based aerobic sessions.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sports, Damilare Orimoloye, expressed his satisfaction with the turnout, noting the rising interest in fitness among Lagosians.

The initiative, he said, is a practical response to the state’s commitment to improving health outcomes.

Participants were full of praise for the state government, lauding the programme’s impact on both their physical and mental health.

The sessions are designed not only to promote cardiovascular wellness and improve body balance but also to reduce stress and boost productivity.

Before the exercise sessions began, medical professionals were available to check the vitals of participants and provide on-site health screenings.

These tests helped participants gain better understanding of their current health status.

Also speaking at the event, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports Administration and Marketing, Onaopemipo Adu, highlighted the importance of regular fitness activities and public health awareness.

“One of the ways for the people to live a healthy lifestyle is to exercise their body and be conversant with valuable information on the needs of maintaining good health,” he said.

Renowned fitness coach Maje Ayida, who led some of the exercises, emphasised the link between consistency in physical activity and overall wellness.

“It’s necessary for us to be here today. There were a lot of challenges facing people, so they need to be intentional about their exercise, be consistent doing it regularly. It helps physical fitness, but also mental health as well. So I encourage people to exercise more,” Mr Ayida said.

Participants shared their experiences and praised the initiative for its social and health benefits.

Ahmed Ameedat, a regular participant, said her involvement in the monthly sessions has been beneficial. She noted that beyond the physical benefits, the programme provides a unique opportunity to connect with people from various walks of life.

Another attendee, Akinsola Emmanuel, expressed appreciation to the organisers for creating a unifying platform for Lagosians. He added, “It’s a good platform to be identified with,” and encouraged more residents to participate in future editions.

The Keep-Fit-Lagos programme is held monthly and rotates across different zones in the state to ensure broader access.

The next edition is scheduled to take place in Ikorodu, as the initiative continues its mission to bring fitness closer to communities across Lagos.

