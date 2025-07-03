Following a standout performance at the 23rd African Fencing Championships, Oluwafolayemi Akinyosoye has emerged as Nigeria’s highest-ranked fencer globally.

The latest rankings released by the International Fencing Federation (FIE) earlier this week place Akinyosoye at 65th in the men’s senior sabre category.

Akinyosoye, a quarterfinalist in the individual men’s sabre event, stunned spectators by defeating top seed and Olympic silver medallist Fares Farjani of Tunisia in a tense preliminary round bout, edging him 5-4 at Charterhouse Lagos.

The 20-year-old UK-based athlete, who previously represented England at cadet and junior levels, has now overtaken Inkosi Brou as Nigeria’s top-ranked fencer.

Despite being displaced in the senior rankings, Brou remains Nigeria’s highest-ranked junior fencer, holding the 23rd position globally.

The US-based athlete, and grandson of former NAFDAC DG, Dora Akunyili, continues to be a key figure in Nigeria’s fencing development.

In the senior men’s epee category, Mahadi Idongesit leads the Nigerian contingent at 206th, followed by Wisdom Okanlawon (209), Mahathir Idongesit (212), and Adegbola Babade (215).

For senior men’s foil, Oritsematosan Egbesemirone is ranked 116th, with Olumuyiwa Ige (502) and Alex Aninyei (504) also making the list.

Among the women, Peluola Akinbamiro is Nigeria’s sole representative in the senior women’s foil rankings, placed at 441st.

In senior women’s epee, Adebodunrin Thomas leads at 186th, followed by Sara Idongesit (190) and Somtochukwu Eribenne (530).

Team rankings also saw a boost. The Nigerian women’s epee team, which finished fifth at the African Championships, is now ranked 36th globally.

In the senior men’s team rankings, Nigeria holds 43rd in epee and 28th in foil.

President of the Nigeria Fencing Federation, Adeyinka Samuel, described the rankings as a reflection of the country’s growing potential in the sport. “Hosting the African Championships was not just about welcoming international athletes; it was about empowering our fencers to improve their global standing,” Mr Samuel said.

“These rankings open doors for our athletes to participate in more international tournaments and enhance their chances of qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.”

He added, “We are excited about this development and hope it will attract the support needed from both the private and public sectors, especially following the success of the 23rd African Championships.”

