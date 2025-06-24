The Nigeria Olympian Association (NOA) has announced plans to hold its National Summit from 22 to 24 July at Zeus Paradise Hotel, Mabushi, Abuja.
The three-day event will serve as a strategic platform for past and present Olympians to dialogue about the future of sports development in the country.
This meeting aims to promote collaboration, share experiences, and propose solutions to challenges facing athletes in Nigeria.
According to NOA President and former international basketball player, Olumide Oyedeji, the summit will also feature a congress on the 23rd in accordance with the association’s constitution, where important resolutions will be adopted to guide the body’s operations.
A Dinner and Awards Night will take place on 24 July as part of the summit’s activities. Themed “The Labours of Our Heroes Past,” the event will celebrate distinguished Olympians and their families, providing a moment to reflect on their achievements and discuss the ongoing welfare and recognition of former athletes.
READ ALSO: Para-Powerlifting Trials: 12 athletes beat world records in Abuja
Administrators who promote the Olympic spirit and youth and sports development in Nigeria will also be recognised.
Some of the past recipients included Sunday Dare, former minister of youth and sports; Habu Gumel, president, Nigeria Olympics Committee and former Deputy Governor of Edo State and current Director General of the National Institute for Sports, Philip Shaibu.
Additionally, the association will embark on a humanitarian outreach, visiting selected orphanages in Abuja as a gesture of support and to give back to the community.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999