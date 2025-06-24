‎The Nigeria Olympian Association (NOA) has announced plans to hold its National Summit from 22 to 24 July at Zeus Paradise Hotel, Mabushi, Abuja.

‎

‎The three-day event will serve as a strategic platform for past and present Olympians to dialogue about the future of sports development in the country.

This meeting aims to promote collaboration, share experiences, and propose solutions to challenges facing athletes in Nigeria.

‎

‎According to NOA President and former international basketball player, Olumide Oyedeji, the summit will also feature a congress on the 23rd in accordance with the association’s constitution, where important resolutions will be adopted to guide the body’s operations.

‎

‎A Dinner and Awards Night will take place on 24 July as part of the summit’s activities. Themed “The Labours of Our Heroes Past,” the event will celebrate distinguished Olympians and their families, providing a moment to reflect on their achievements and discuss the ongoing welfare and recognition of former athletes.

Administrators who promote the Olympic spirit and youth and sports development in Nigeria will also be recognised.‎

‎Some of the past recipients included Sunday Dare, former minister of youth and sports; Habu Gumel, president, Nigeria Olympics Committee and former Deputy Governor of Edo State and current Director General of the National Institute for Sports, Philip Shaibu.

‎

‎Additionally, the association will embark on a humanitarian outreach, visiting selected orphanages in Abuja as a gesture of support and to give back to the community.

