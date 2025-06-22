The Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos came alive from 18 to 21 June as Nigeria hosted its first-ever international archery tournament—Zen Archery Lagos Open Tournament 2.0.

With over 100 archers from across Nigeria and abroad in attendance, the four-day event was hailed as a groundbreaking success by organisers, participants, and dignitaries alike.

“This tournament was a dream cme true,” said Emmanuel Oyeleke, founder of Zen Archery Lagos and gold medallist in the Compound Men’s category. “But the real victory lies in bringing over 100 people together from across the country and beyond to compete in an event of this standard.”

The tournament, organised in collaboration with the Lagos State Sports Commission, featured competitive divisions in recurve, compound, barebow, mixed team, youth, and para-archery.

Archers competed for over ₦4.8 million in cash prizes and archery gear, with matches conducted under strict World Archery regulations.

From dream to reality

Reflecting on the event’s success, Mr Oyeleke described the journey as initially “a tall order,” given the limited resources available at the planning stage.

“Looking at the support from my team at Zen Archery, Lagos State Sports Commission, and our sponsors, it’s exceeded my expectations. The feedback has been overwhelming.”

“This tournament brought to Nigeria what you usually have to travel abroad to experience. And now, we brought it home. That’s a major win,” Mr Oyeleke said.

Among the highlights was the launch of the Zen Archery Sports Foundation, a nonprofit aiming to provide free coaching, mentorship, and equipment to underserved youth across Nigeria.

Looking ahead, Mr Oyeleke noted plans to improve equipment, build more archery ranges, and attract certified international coaches.

“We need to develop the skill of our archers and build better facilities across the country. This is just the beginning,” he said, also revealing plans to send a team to this year’s African Archery Championships in Ivory Coast.

Impressive medal haul

Zen Archery, the host club, not only led the organisation but also shone on the leaderboard. Their standout athletes included:

Emmanuel Oyeleke – Gold (Compound Men), Gold (Compound Mixed Team, with Rofiat Oyindamola)

Rofiat Oyindamola – Gold (Compound Women), Silver (Recurve 50m Women), Silver (Recurve 50m Mixed Team), Gold (Compound Mixed Team)

Aderonke Aderinoye – Bronze (Compound Women)

Opemipo Durodola-Caster – Silver (Barebow 50m Men), Silver (Barebow 50m Mixed Team)

Gabriel Nojeh – Gold (Barebow U18 Men)

Modupeireoluwa Aderinoye – Silver (Barebow U18 Women)

In the team events, Zen Archery clinched silver in the Recurve Men’s and Recurve 50m Men’s teams, and gold in the Barebow 50m Men’s Team event.

TAC Toupah Arc Club from Côte d’Ivoire dominated the Recurve categories, sweeping gold in both individual and team divisions, thanks to stars like Yao Kouassi Chadrac, Prisca Kossia, and Japhet Teki Kouakoussui.

A turning point for Nigerian sports?

Former Lagos State Sports Commission and sports advocate, Enitan Oshodi, who was present at the venue, praised the organisers and urged more investment in Olympic sports like archery.

“I was here by chance, saw young children training,, and I was highly impressed by the organisation,” he said. “Archery is an Olympic sport, and it can help in developing young children. Kudos to the Lagos Sports Commission for their support.”

Mr Oshodi pointed out a systemic issue in Nigerian sports development: “Resources are always funnelled to football, which we all love, but we must focus on so-called lesser sports like archery and fencing. Not all children can play football or even table tennis.”

He called on government and corporate bodies to broaden their support: “We need to look at sports like this. They are medal-winning opportunities for Nigeria, and I’m quite impressed with what I’ve seen here.”

A community celebration

Beyond the archery, the tournament offered a lively festival atmosphere with fan zones, music, vendor stands, and brand activations, bringing sports closer to the local community.

“We prioritised the experience,” said Mr Oyeleke. “And the response has been nothing short of amazing. I am fulfilled—not just as a competitor but as an organiser.”

With this landmark event, Lagos has not only set the pace for archery in Nigeria but also signalled a new era for Olympic sports development in the country.

The challenge now, as key figures agree, is to sustain the momentum and ensure the arrows keep flying—toward excellence.

