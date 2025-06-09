Nigeria’s Grace Ihonvbere is set to receive a leadership award from the City of Brampton, Canada, during the 2025 Ocean Waves Golf and Investment Tour—a week-long event that blends sport with business and cultural exchange.

The tour, from 31 July to 7 August, will be hosted across several cities in Ontario, including Brampton, Oakville, Niagara, and Toronto.

Ms Ihonvbere, a trustee of the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja, is being recognised for her contributions to international development, community engagement, and women’s leadership.

She is also known within Nigeria’s golfing community for her steady involvement in promoting the sport, particularly among women.

The event will mark a notable moment in her public service journey, with the City of Brampton highlighting her role in advancing inclusive growth across borders.

Ms Ihonvbere is married to Julius Ihonvbere, a long-standing public servant and the current House Leader of Nigeria’s Federal House of Representatives.

He also sits on the Board of Trustees of the IBB International Golf and Country Club.

As part of the week’s activities, Ms Ihonvbere will lead a visiting delegation of investors exploring business opportunities in Brampton.

Organisers say this initiative is designed to support deeper economic cooperation and encourage long-term partnerships.

Ken Eneduwa, president of Oceanwaves Strategies Inc., welcomed the city’s decision to honour her at this year’s event.

“Lady Grace Ihonvbere exemplifies the excellence, determination, and grace that this tour is about. She is not just a leader and humanitarian but also a talented golfer whose presence inspires others around her.

“The City of Brampton’s recognition is both deserved and timely. Lady Gee has long demonstrated what it means to lead with compassion, intelligence, and a global vision.”

The Ocean Waves Golf and Investment Tour is now in its annual cycle and aims to create space for dialogue and networking through sport.

Beyond the competition on the fairways, participants engage in site visits, cultural events, and business meetings, all woven into a program that combines leisure and strategic engagement.

This year’s edition will include visits to popular Ontario destinations such as Niagara Falls and the CN Tower in Toronto, alongside planned participation in the Caribana festival, one of North America’s largest cultural celebrations.

Ms Ihonvbere’s recognition comes at a time when golf is increasingly seen as a platform for diplomacy and collaboration.

Her award signals a continued interest in the role of sport in shaping international relationships and connecting leadership across continents.

