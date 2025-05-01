As the 2025 CBN Junior Tennis Championship, currently underway in Lagos, intensifies, standout performances are beginning to separate the top contenders from the rest.

Isa Yahaya, the top seed in the Boys 14 category, has proven his merit after earning a wildcard to compete in the Boys 16 division.

He has now secured semi-final spots in the Boys 14 and 16 categories, with matches scheduled for Friday, 2 May.

Although the draws had yet to be finalised at the time of this report, there are indications that Yahaya may face a tough semi-final challenge.

His potential opponents include top seed and defending champion Gbolahan Olawale from Ondo State, who narrowly escaped an early exit against Kano’s Abdulrasheed Yusuf, or second seed Seyi Ogunsakin from Ekiti State, another strong contender.

Other Boys 14 semi-finalists include Garuba Taiwo (Ogun State), Goodluck Tersoo (Abuja), and Joel Michael (Lagos).

In the Girls 14 category, defending champion and top seed Mofi Atilola remains confident about her chances.

With her sights firmly set on the trophy, she declared that nothing would stop her from reaching the final and clinching the title on Saturday.

According to tournament organisers, Friday’s semi-finals will also feature matches in the Boys and Girls 12 categories, as well as the Boys and Girls 14 and 16 divisions.

Meanwhile, Coach Akinwumi Ogunsakin of Ekiti State, who entered ten players into this year’s championship, expressed satisfaction with their progress.

“It has been a worthwhile experience,” he said. “The children have gained valuable skills and exposure.”

