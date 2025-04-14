Faith Obazuaye and Bolawa Akingbemisilu have added two gold medals to Nigeria’s tally at the ITTF World Para Future in Amman, Jordan.

They emerged as champions in the Women’s Class 9-10 and Men’s Class 4-5 singles events, respectively.

Abiola Adesope secured a silver medal in the Men’s Class 9, while Isau Ogunkunle and Kehinde Lawal also claimed silver in their events.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games bronze medallist and former Commonwealth Games medallist Kape Oputa finished with bronze medals in the Men’s Class 9 and Women’s Class 4-5 singles events.

Akingbemisilu triumphed over his compatriot, Ogunkunle, with a 3-2 victory to win the Men’s Class 4-5, while Obazuaye defeated Lawal 3-1 to clinch the Women’s Class 9-10 title.

In the Men’s Class 9, Adesope was bested by Iurii Nozdrunov 3-2 in the final, settling for silver.

Agunbiade, who lost to Nozdrunov in the semifinal, took home a bronze medal. Oputa also secured a bronze after a 3-2 loss to Rusul Al Waeli of Iraq.

With the singles events concluded, Team Nigeria now shifts focus to the doubles events, aiming for more medals to be ranked the best team in the competition.

On the opening day, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games bronze medallist Olufemi Alabi secured Nigeria’s first gold medal in the Men’s Class 10.

The eight-member Nigerian team, consisting of five men and three women, is in Jordan to earn ranking points ahead of the African Championships later this year.

Sponsored by the National Sports Commission (NSC), this is their first major competition of the year and their first international outing since the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The team is coached by Nosiru Sule and Gbenga Olanipekun.

