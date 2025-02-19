Registered runners for the 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon will start collecting their running kits on Thursday, when the Marathon Expo begins at the Federal Secretariat Car Park, Eagles Square, Abuja.

The 2025 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon will be held on Saturday, 1 March.

There will be two races: the half-marathon and the 5-kilometer fun race.

The half marathon will start and finish at the ECOWAS Commission, while the 5 km will start at the Independence Bridge near Sahad Stores and also finish at the ECOWAS Commission.

According to Race Director Gabriel Okon, running bibs and vests must be collected at the VIO Container Booth, Federal Secretariat Car Park, Eagle’s Square, Abuja, from 20 to 28 February, from 9-5 p.m. daily.

Mr Okon also revealed that participants may only collect their running bibs upon presentation of valid proof of identification.

However, participants wishing to have their running numbers collected on their behalf must provide the collector with an authority note, a copy of the completed entry form bearing their photograph, and a copy of their valid proof of identification.

Mr Okon said collectors must show proof of their identity to collect the running kits.

He revealed that registration is still open to all runners worldwide till 28 February.

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) can pick up physical forms at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Package A, Abuja, the FCT Sports Council and the Area Councils.

Speaking on the ECOWAS race, Mr Okon said, “As we are all aware, sport is a powerful tool for bringing people together, and this is no less the case in West Africa. Apart from integrating West Africans, the ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon also encourages us—especially residents of FCT, which hosts the ECOWAS Commission—to embrace the culture of walking, jogging, and running, which has immense health benefits.

“The ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon, from its inaugural edition, has also been a powerful tool of youth empowerment and engagement; and it has had positive impacts on the FCT economy, especially the hospitality and allied industries and acts as a catalyst to boost tourism.”

