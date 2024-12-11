Nigerian champions Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) women’s basketball team lost to FAP of Cameroon 62-60 on Tuesday at the ongoing Women’s Basketball League Africa (WBLA) in Dakar, Senegal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MFM had lost their first two matches against Al Ahly of Egypt and ASC Ville De Dakar of Senegal, 95-49 and 57-54.

MFM needed an outright victory with a large margin to qualify as third-best losers but could not hold their ground. The game met its expectations, and the Cameroonians won the first quarter 22-12.

The Nigerian team fought back in the second quarter but lost narrowly 17-16, with FAP leading with 11 points at halftime.

The game became closer in the third quarter. At the end of the quarter, it ended 12-12, with the Nigerian team still trailing by an 11-point deficit.

MFM fought and won the fourth quarter by nine points but failed to claw back the 11-point deficit.

FAP wait for the results in Group B and Group C to know their fate of qualifying via the third-best losers’ slot.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

MFM will only play classification games in their bid to win the 2024 Women’s Basketball League. Africa is over after losing all three group matches.

The 12 best teams on the continent qualified for the WLBA from six preliminary phases.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

