Nigerian champions Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM) women’s basketball team lost to FAP of Cameroon 62-60 on Tuesday at the ongoing Women’s Basketball League Africa (WBLA) in Dakar, Senegal.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MFM had lost their first two matches against Al Ahly of Egypt and ASC Ville De Dakar of Senegal, 95-49 and 57-54.
MFM needed an outright victory with a large margin to qualify as third-best losers but could not hold their ground. The game met its expectations, and the Cameroonians won the first quarter 22-12.
The Nigerian team fought back in the second quarter but lost narrowly 17-16, with FAP leading with 11 points at halftime.
The game became closer in the third quarter. At the end of the quarter, it ended 12-12, with the Nigerian team still trailing by an 11-point deficit.
MFM fought and won the fourth quarter by nine points but failed to claw back the 11-point deficit.
FAP wait for the results in Group B and Group C to know their fate of qualifying via the third-best losers’ slot.
MFM will only play classification games in their bid to win the 2024 Women’s Basketball League. Africa is over after losing all three group matches.
The 12 best teams on the continent qualified for the WLBA from six preliminary phases.
