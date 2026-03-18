President of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, has defended the integrity of the body’s judicial processes following the controversial ruling that awarded Morocco the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title after Senegal were deemed to have forfeited the final.

Speaking after the CAF Appeal Board’s decision, Mr Motsepe admitted he was “extremely disappointed” by the incidents that marred the final, stressing that they undermined years of effort to strengthen trust and credibility in African football.

“The important thing about what happened in that final match is that it undermines the good work that CAF has done over many years to ensure integrity, respect, ethics, governance, as well as the credibility of the results of our football matches,” he said.

CAF’s Appeal Board had ruled that Senegal forfeited the final under Article 84 of its regulations, overturning their 1–0 extra-time victory and awarding Morocco a 3–0 win. The decision followed chaotic scenes at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, where Senegalese players briefly walked off the pitch in protest after a VAR-awarded penalty.

The verdict has sparked widespread criticism across the continent, with Senegal’s government rejecting it as “grossly illegal and profoundly unjust” and calling for an independent international investigation into suspected corruption within CAF. Senegal has also indicated plans to challenge the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Against this backdrop, Mr Motsepe acknowledged that lingering “suspicion and distrust” remain a challenge for CAF, describing it as a “legacy issue” the organisation continues to address.

“When I became president, one of the major concerns was the impartiality, the independence, and the respect of referees… and there continues to be suspicion because it is a legacy issue,” he said.

He also defended the independence of CAF’s judicial bodies, noting that reforms were introduced to ensure credibility in their composition. According to him, member associations across CAF’s six regional zones were invited to nominate “respected judges and lawyers” to serve on disciplinary and appeal committees.

“It is important that the decisions of our disciplinary board and appeals board are viewed with respect and integrity. These bodies reflect some of the most respected legal minds on the continent,” he said.

Mr Motsepe pointed to the differing decisions reached by CAF’s Disciplinary Board and Appeal Board as evidence of independence within the system.

“The disciplinary board took one decision, and the appeals board took a totally different position,” he noted, adding that such outcomes demonstrate that decisions are not influenced by external pressure.

He further emphasised that all CAF member nations have the right to seek justice through established legal channels, including at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“Every one of the 54 nations in Africa has a right to pursue their appeals… not only at CAF but also at the highest body, which is CAS. We will adhere to and respect whatever decision is taken at that level,” he said.

Mr Motsepe also insisted that CAF remains committed to fairness and equal treatment for all member associations.

“Not a single country in Africa will be treated in a manner that is more favourable than another,” he said.

Despite the controversy, the CAF president assured that steps are already being taken to address gaps exposed by the final. He stressed that the organisation is determined to rebuild confidence among fans and stakeholders.

“We have very high standards that we set for ourselves. It is important that football supporters across Africa regard the decisions of our judicial bodies as fair, with integrity and impartiality,” he said.

The AFCON 2025 final, once decided on the pitch, has now become one of the most contentious in the tournament’s history, raising broader questions about governance, trust, and accountability in African football.