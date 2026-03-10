Paul Onuachu delivered another statement performance on Monday night, scoring twice as Trabzonspor secured a convincing 3–1 victory over Kayserispor in their Turkish Süper Lig clash at the Kadir Has Stadium.

The towering Super Eagles striker once again proved decisive, continuing a remarkable run of form that has turned him into one of the most feared forwards in Turkey this season.

Onuachu strikes twice before the break

Trabzonspor arrived in Kayseri determined to maintain their momentum, and Onuachu quickly imposed himself on the contest.

The breakthrough came two minutes into first-half stoppage time, when the Nigerian forward rose highest in the penalty area to powerfully head home a cross from Wagner Pina.

Before Kayserispor could recover, Onuachu struck again.

Five minutes later, with the first half drawing to a close, the striker stepped up to calmly convert a penalty with almost the last kick before the interval, handing Trabzonspor a commanding lead going into the break.

Trabzonspor tighten control

The visitors extended their advantage in the second half under fortunate circumstances when Kayserispor goalkeeper Bilal Bayazit inadvertently turned the ball into his own net while attempting to deal with pressure inside the box.

The own goal effectively sealed the result.

Kayserispor did manage a late response through Russian-Nigerian forward German Onugha, who pulled one back in the 82nd minute, but it proved nothing more than a consolation as Trabzonspor comfortably saw out the match.

Seven straight league games with a goal

Onuachu’s brace ensured his extraordinary scoring streak in the Turkish top flight continued.

The Nigerian striker has now scored in seven consecutive league matches, finding the net against Kasımpaşa SK, Antalyaspor, Samsunspor, Fenerbahçe SK, Gaziantep FK, Fatih Karagümrük SK and now Kayserispor.

Across that run, he has scored nine goals in seven matches, underlining a purple patch that has propelled Trabzonspor’s attacking charge.

Matching his best-ever streak

The achievement equals the longest goal-scoring streak of Onuachu’s professional league career.

He previously reached the same milestone during the 2020/2021 season while playing for Belgian giants KRC Genk, a campaign that firmly established him as one of Europe’s most consistent finishers.

Joining Trabzonspor’s history books

Onuachu’s red-hot form has also placed him among the club’s modern legends.

The Nigerian has become the first Trabzonspor player to score in seven consecutive league matches since Burak Yılmaz achieved the feat between December 2011 and January 2012.

A prolific season continues

With his latest brace, Onuachu’s season numbers continue to climb.

The Super Eagles striker has now recorded 22 goals and two assists in 25 league appearances, further cementing his reputation as one of the most prolific forwards in the Turkish Süper Lig.

If his current scoring rhythm continues, Trabzonspor may yet ride the Nigerian’s goals toward a strong finish to the season, powered by a striker who is rediscovering the ruthless form that once made him one of Europe’s most sought-after centre-forwards.