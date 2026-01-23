The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) have come down hard on Remo Stars, the reigning Nigerian champions, handing out sweeping sanctions after serious security and crowd-control failures during their Matchday 20 clash against Ikorodu City on 14 January.

In a disciplinary ruling that underlines the NPFL’s renewed push for order, safety, and professionalism, the league confirmed that Remo Stars breached multiple provisions of its Framework and Rules by failing to provide adequate and effective security at their Ikenne home ground.

What went wrong in Ikenne

According to the NPFL, poor security arrangements triggered a violent brawl between supporters of both clubs, leaving away fans injured and property damaged. Among the casualties was the Ikorodu City team bus, which sustained damage amid the chaos.

The league also cited Remo Stars for failing to control their supporters, a lapse that led to harassment and intimidation of match officials; an offence the NPFL views as a direct threat to the integrity of the game.

Matters worsened when home supporters repeatedly threw objects onto the pitch, forcing several stoppages and disrupting the flow and safety of the match.

In a strongly worded statement, the NPFL condemned the scenes, describing the conduct of some supporters as “barbaric,” while revealing that dangerous objects and weapons were brought into the stadium, a line the league insists cannot be crossed in the modern NPFL era.

📢 #NPFL26 UPDATE Remo Stars have been charged for breaching of the NPFL Framework & Rules in the course of their Matchday 20 fixture vs Ikorodu City on January 14, 2026. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/T3fP2xIra6 — NPFL (@NigeriaPFL) January 22, 2026

The Sanctions: Heavy, layered, and immediate

Following the multiple infractions, the NPFL imposed a raft of financial penalties on Remo Stars:

₦2 million for failing to provide adequate and effective security

₦1 million for throwing objects onto the field of play

₦1 million for improper conduct of supporters

₦1 million for misconduct capable of bringing the game into disrepute

₦2 million as compensatory costs for damage to the away team’s bus and injuries to supporters

The cumulative fine stands at ₦7 million.

Home advantage revoked

Beyond the financial punishment, the NPFL has delivered a major sporting blow. Remo Stars have been ordered to relocate the remaining NPFL26 home fixtures away from Ikenne.

Effective immediately, all their home games will now be played at the Lekan Salami Stadium, a decision that strips the champions of their familiar surroundings and vocal home backing.

Right to appeal

In line with league regulations, Remo Stars have been granted 48 hours from the date of notification to formally appeal the sanctions.

Why this matters

The ruling sends a clear message: success on the pitch does not buy immunity from it. As the NPFL battles to improve its global image, protect match officials, and guarantee fan safety, clubs, especially champions, are being held to a higher standard.

For Remo Stars, the challenge is now twofold: restore discipline in the stands and maintain momentum on the field, without the comfort of home.