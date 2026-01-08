In football folklore, there is a phrase reserved for talents so gifted yet so volatile that their brilliance and self-destruction seem to live in the same body: enfant terrible.

Nigeria knows that story far too well.

Across generations, Nigerian football has produced artists of rare ability whose careers burned brightly but briefly, undone not by lack of talent, but by temperament, indiscipline, and poor judgement at critical moments. It is a cautionary tale written in painful chapters, and one the country cannot afford to repeat with its most valuable footballing asset today: Victor Osimhen.

This is not an attack. It is a warning wrapped in history.

When a Genius loses control: Lessons from the past

To understand why Osimhen must slow down, one must first look back.

Tarila Okorowanta: Magic without restraint

In 1979, a 15-year-old boy from Ajegunle signed for Stationery Stores. His name was Tarila Okorowanta, and he was football magic personified.

Small in frame but immense in ability, Tarila could play anywhere across the frontline; winger, number 10, number 8, even false nine, long before those labels became fashionable. Coaches adored him. Fans worshipped him.

He played alongside legends like Austin Fregene, Peter Rufai and Haruna Ilerika. He reached the Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1981, won the FA Cup in 1982, lifted the WAFU Cup in 1984, earned AFCON silver with Nigeria in 1984, and won the league in 1987.

Then came the turning point.

After scoring four goals in a 7–1 rout of Mighty Jets for Shooting Stars, Tarila travelled with the team for a CAF Champions League game in Tunisia. On the return journey, he vanished. Absconded. Ran.

He surfaced in Italy, spent five years chasing contracts that never came, then moved to the United States, where a boy once destined for greatness ended up coaching a Grade 7 girls’ team.

That was the end. Not because the talent left him, but because discipline did.

Etim Esin: The African Maradona who wouldn’t listen

Then there was Etim Esin.

So gifted that legendary commentator Ernest Okonkwo christened him “The African Maradona.” Esin dazzled for Iwuanyanwu Nationale, Calabar Rovers, Flash Flamingos, and Nigeria’s Under-20s.

But Etim Esin could not behave himself.

Late nights. Parties. Defiance. Disobedience.

While in camp preparing for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Chile, Esin allegedly left camp to party. On his way back, he was attacked and shot in the leg. He still went to the World Cup. Nigeria failed. His trajectory never recovered.

He later moved to Belgium, played for Gent, but controversy followed him everywhere. When news broke that he had been found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl, fear and fallout sent him fleeing back to Nigeria.

His career; once limitless, evaporated.

Victor Osimhen is not them — But he is not immune

Now to Osimhen.

Let it be said clearly: Victor Osimhen is not Tarila Okorowanta. He is not Etim Esin.

He trains hard. He keeps professional hours. He does not party recklessly. He is not undisciplined off the pitch. He is the heart and soul of the Super Eagles. Without his goals, there may be no Nigeria at this AFCON.

But temperament is not only about nightlife or lateness. It is about control.

During Nigeria’s Round of 16 victory over Mozambique, Osimhen openly argued with Ademola Lookman for not passing to him. When he was substituted, he walked away. No celebration. No unity. No masking of emotion.

Social media erupted.

Defenders said he had passion. That he had the right to be angry. That he is the soul of the team.

But passion without restraint is how cracks begin.

As the saying goes in local parlance:

“Na from clap, e dey enter dance.”

“E go land, e go land, butterfly dey enter bush.”

Small things grow.

Patterns don’t lie

This was not an isolated moment.

Osimhen previously refused to shake hands with teammates during a crisis at Napoli.

He publicly insulted Nigerian legend and former Super Eagles coach Finidi George during an Instagram Live session.

Against Zimbabwe during the World Cup qualifiers as well, after the one-all draw, a similar situation occurred.

And now this.

No, these incidents do not define him; but they form a pattern that must be checked early.

Someone rightly pointed out that Osimhen has scored three goals at AFCON 2025; all assisted by Ademola Lookman.

If there is one player who cannot be accused of selfishness, it is Lookman.

You cannot fight your own supply line.

A Plea, not condemnation

This is not a call for punishment. It is a plea for wisdom.

If you are Victor Osimhen’s friend, advise him.

If you are his senior, counsel him.

If you are his coach, manage him.

At this stage of his career, and Nigeria’s tournament, you cannot afford internal friction.

Tarila Okorowanta.

Etim Esin.

Nigeria has seen this movie before.

We do not want to see Victor Osimhen’s name added to that list; not because he lacks discipline today, but because unchecked temperament has ended careers before the fall ever looked obvious.

Greatness is not only about fire.

It is about knowing when to cool the flames.