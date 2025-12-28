Former Nigeria youth international Abiodun Kolawole marked her 40th birthday in a deeply symbolic way at the weekend.

She hosted a novelty football match that reunited former club teammates, Super Falcons stars and grassroots supporters at Saint Jude’s Primary School, Mushin, Lagos.

The venue is the same neighbourhood where her football journey began.

The celebratory match pitched FC Robo All Stars (women) against All Stars of Lagos (men) and ended in a 1–1 draw, with the focus firmly on nostalgia, unity and the enduring power of women’s football.

Among the notable attendees were Super Falcons players Folashade Ijamilusi and Shukurat Oladipo, both of whom played at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in July, where Nigeria defeated Morocco 3-2 in the final match.

Reflecting on the milestone, Kolawole described the novelty match as one of the most meaningful moments of her life.

“I feel great, I feel excited. This is honestly one of the best moments for me,” she said. “I’ve celebrated my birthday in many ways before — parties and gatherings — but this year I wanted to do something different, something I had never done.”

That desire led her back to Mushin, where her love for sport was first discovered.

“This very ground is where I found myself,” Kolawole recalled. “I was in primary school here when I discovered I could run. At first, it was athletics, not football. Then, when I moved to Bishop Aggey Memorial Secondary School just behind here, my coach discovered me and helped shape my career.”

She traced her pathway through grassroots football to Robo Queens, one of Nigeria’s most respected women’s clubs.

“From here I moved on, and that journey eventually led to the great FC Robo Queens,” she said. “That same club has produced players like Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade and Folashade Ijamilusi. These are Super Falcons players today, and they all came from the same system.”

Kolawole expressed pride at hosting the event, despite some invited legends being unable to attend due to festive commitments and travel.

“I invited many of them but some are not in the country and others had engagements,” she said. “Still, I’m grateful for the turnout, and I’m happy. This is the foundation — I’m looking forward to doing this every year.”

Super Falcons forward Folashade Ijamilusi, who featured in the match, praised the competitive spirit on display.

“The game was very intense and interesting,” she said. “We tried our best to get the equalising goal, and it was a really enjoyable match.”

Also present was Olanrewaju Oluwayomi, a Reverend of Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Mushin and a former footballer who shared a long-standing connection with the celebrant.

“It’s worthwhile for me to be here,” he said. “Despite my calling into ministry, the love for football is still there. Football unites us and brings back that zeal. Abiodun is someone who can play along with anybody and coordinate people — that’s the spirit football gives.”

Beyond football, Kolawole revealed she is now an entrepreneur in the fashion industry, preparing to launch a couture and ready-to-wear collection in January.

“This collection is not just clothing,” she said. “It’s a statement, a feeling, a movement. I promise it’s something people have not seen before.”

At 40, Kolawole’s celebration was less about candles and cake, and more about legacy — honouring the community, the game and the journey that shaped her life.