The Super Eagles’ camp in Egypt is close to full capacity as Nigeria continue final preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, with only star striker Victor Osimhen yet to arrive.

As of Tuesday, 27 of the 28 players named in Eric Sékou Chelle’s final squad are now in camp, boosting the coaching crew’s options ahead of Nigeria’s AFCON opener later this month.

The latest arrival is winger Moses Simon, whose return further strengthens Nigeria’s attacking depth as training intensifies in Cairo.

Camp builds steadily in Cairo

Nigeria opened camp on Sunday at the Renaissance Hotels in Cairo, with coaches and backroom staff arriving early to lay the groundwork for the team’s build-up.

Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho was the first player to report, arriving in the early hours of Sunday morning. He was later joined by Stanley Nwabali, followed by more players from various bases across Europe and Africa.

Those already in camp include goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali, Francis Uzoho and Amas Obasogie; defenders Semi Ajayi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Zaidu Sanusi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi, Chidozie Awaziem, Igho Ogbu and Ryan Alebiosu.

Midfield options in camp are Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, Frank Onyeka, Raphael Onyedika, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro and Tochukwu Nnadi, while the attack features Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu, Cyriel Dessers, Akor Adams, Chidera Ejuke, Salim Fago Lawal and Usman Muhammed.

All eyes on Osimhen

The only absentee is Osimhen, Nigeria’s leading striker and one of Africa’s biggest stars. He is still expected in camp.

Osimhen remains central to Nigeria’s hopes in Morocco, having been a key figure in recent international campaigns and a proven match-winner on the continental stage.

Focus shifts to Morocco

Nigeria have already tested their readiness with a friendly against Egypt in Cairo, which provided Chelle the opportunity to assess combinations, fitness levels and tactical balance.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to fly to Fès later this week aboard a chartered flight, where they will be based for the group stage of the tournament.

Three-time champions Nigeria will begin their AFCON 2025 campaign on 23 December against Tanzania, before further Group C clashes with Tunisia on 27 December and Uganda on 30 December. All three matches will be played at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

With camp almost complete and Osimhen’s arrival imminent, Nigeria’s AFCON countdown is entering its final phase — and expectations are rising as the Super Eagles look to mount a serious challenge for a fourth continental title.