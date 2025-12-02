Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has added another milestone to her rising European profile after winning the English Women’s Super League Save of the Month award for November.

The Brighton & Hove Albion No. 1 beat a strong field that included Aston Villa’s Sabrina D’Angelo, Liverpool’s Faye Kirby, and Manchester City’s Ayaka Yamashita, claiming the award for the first time since arriving in England.

Nnadozie’s winning moment came in Brighton’s 1–1 draw against Liverpool, where she produced a breathtaking stop to deny Fuka Nagano.

The Nigerian goalkeeper reacted sharply to the Japanese midfielder’s long-range effort, springing full stretch to tip the ball onto the crossbar; a save that drew immediate applause inside the stadium and dominated highlight reels across WSL platforms.

The 24-year-old joined Brighton ahead of the current campaign, and her impact has been instant. Commanding, fearless, and technically assured, she has become a fan favourite, anchoring Brighton’s defensive structure with the maturity of a seasoned international.

Analysts described the award-winning save as “one of the standout goalkeeping displays of the season,” reinforcing the upward trajectory she has been on since her move from Paris FC. Last month, she was shortlisted for the same accolade, but Arsenal’s Daphne van Domselaar edged her out for the October honour.

Already established as one of Africa’s finest goalkeepers and the reigning 2025 CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year, Nnadozie continues to enhance her global reputation. For Nigeria’s Super Falcons, she remains a cornerstone, renowned for her penalty saves, leadership, and remarkable consistency on the international stage.

With November’s WSL award added to her growing list of achievements, Nnadozie’s stock in Europe continues to rise, and Brighton look set to benefit from the confidence and momentum of a keeper operating at the peak of her powers.