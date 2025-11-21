Nottingham Forest head coach Sean Dyche has delivered a significant fitness update on Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi, two Super Eagles stars whose availability could shape Forest’s survival fight heading into the weekend’s showdown against defending Premier League champions Liverpool.

Forest enter the clash sitting 19th on the Premier League table, desperate for momentum after their win over Leeds before the international break. But their injury list remains heavy, and two of Nigeria’s finest sit right at the heart of the discussion.

Aina edging closer, but still not fully available

Ola Aina, who has been out since September with a hamstring injury, is progressing steadily but will not feature on Saturday.

Dyche confirmed the defender is “very similar” in recovery status to winger Dilane Bakwa:

“Dilane Bakwa is making good progress… Ola Aina is very similar. He is on the grass but not with us; he is with the medical staff and sports science staff.” Dyche told the Club Media.

Aina’s absence has been deeply felt, his athleticism, defensive timing, and versatility were crucial in Forest’s opening fixtures. His return, when complete, will offer Dyche a massive boost in stabilising a back line that has struggled for consistency.

Awoniyi suffers another setback

For Taiwo Awoniyi, the frustration continues.

After making three substitute appearances in recent weeks, the striker has been sidelined once again, this time by what Dyche described as a “grumbling knee.”

“It is just a settling period, it is nothing too serious… it is a grumbling knee. It is serious enough to stop him from loading in daily training, but it is settling down.”

Awoniyi has managed just four league games this season, starting only one, and his stop-start campaign remains one of Forest’s biggest challenges. Dyche, however, praised the 28-year-old’s attitude and resilience:

“He has improved, so credit to him for that. We are managing to keep his fitness levels up in the gym. We hope we are towards the end of that period.”

On his cameo against Leeds:

“I thought Taiwo did really well when he came on. Unfortunately, he has now picked up a bit of an injury, and we will see how that settles down.”

Awoniyi’s absence is a major blow for Forest. The Nigerian remains one of the Premier League’s most physically dominant forwards, an outlet in transition and a proven finisher when fit.

Dyche’s squad still stretched ahead of Liverpool

Alongside Aina and Awoniyi, Forest remain without Chris Wood, Douglas Luiz, Oleksandr Zinchenko, goalkeeper Angus Gunn, and several others. Callum Hudson-Odoi is the only player with a realistic chance of returning against Liverpool.

Dyche said:

“Callum Hudson-Odoi has made good progress, he is certainly in consideration to be in the squad.”

Liverpool, meanwhile, arrive wounded, losing four of their last five across competitions and missing Alisson Becker, with Jeremie Frimpong and Alexander Isak doubtful.

Forest’s Nigerian heartbeat

Aina and Awoniyi have become central figures at Nottingham Forest:

Awoniyi, who played a starring role in Forest’s survival last season, scored 10 league goals in 2023/24 and remains one of the club’s most influential attacking weapons.

Aina, since joining from Torino, quickly cemented his place as one of Forest’s most reliable defenders before injury halted his momentum.

Their availability could heavily influence Forest’s path out of the relegation zone.

As Dyche works to stabilise a troubled campaign, Nigerian fans, and Forest supporters, will be anxiously monitoring the fitness of two players capable of transforming the club’s fortunes when fully fit.