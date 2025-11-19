Nigeria’s Super Falcons have been named the CAF Women’s National Team of the Year for the third year in a row, winning the award in 2023, 2024, and now 2025.

The latest award continues their long tradition of dominance in African women’s football and confirms once again that they remain the strongest and most consistent team on the continent.

The Falcons first won the award in 2O10 before repeating same in 2014, 2016, 2018 before consecutive Awards in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Their 2025 victory comes after another big year, highlighted by their record 10th WAFCON title. Nigeria defeated hosts Morocco 3–2 in a dramatic final to lift the trophy again, underlining their experience, depth, and fighting spirit.

For Nigeria, this third consecutive award is not only a celebration of results on the pitch but also a sign of the team’s growth over the years. The Falcons have remained competitive, focused, and united, even as women’s football becomes tougher across Africa.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s U-20 who recently won the FIFA U-20 World Cup were voted the National Team of the Year in the men’s category.