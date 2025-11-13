Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face DR Congo in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs after a thrilling 4-1 extra-time victory over Gabon on Thursday.

The showdown in Rabat promises to be a decisive clash as Nigeria seeks to secure a place in the intercontinental playoffs.

DR Congo booked their place in the final with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Cameroon.

Chancel Mbemba rose late in stoppage time to convert a corner from Brian Cipenga, stunning the five-time African champions and sending the Leopards through to face the Super Eagles.

Cameroon, Africa’s record World Cup appearance holders, will miss next year’s tournament after failing to overcome DR Congo, ending their bid to extend their continental dominance on the global stage.

The upcoming clash on Sunday at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay El Hassan in Rabat will determine Africa’s representative in the six-team intercontinental playoff scheduled for March 2026, which will decide the final two nations to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Both teams enter the final on the back of dramatic semi-final performances, setting the stage for a high-stakes battle of skill, tactics, and nerves. Nigeria’s 4-1 extra-time triumph over Gabon saw the Super Eagles overturn a 1-1 deadlock, with Chidera Ejuke breaking the tie before Victor Osimhen scored twice to seal the emphatic victory. The performance reaffirmed the attacking potency of Osimhen, the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, and the depth of Nigeria’s squad in high-pressure moments.

For the Super Eagles, a win on Sunday would not only keep their World Cup dream alive but also reinforce the resurgence of a team determined to reclaim its place among the continent’s elite.

In separate statements, President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Gusau urged the team to remain focused and disciplined ahead of the final.

“Do not stop until you secure a qualification. Super Eagles, keep soaring. The nation stands with you!” President Tinubu said in his congratulatory message after the Gabon victory.

“No doubt, they have that grit, guts and winning mentality to conquer whoever turns out to be the opposition in Sunday’s Final,” Mr Gusau added, underscoring confidence in the squad’s ability to overcome DR Congo.