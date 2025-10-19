While over 75,000 fans filled the Allianz Arena in Munich for the Bundesliga clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, football lovers in Lagos also turned out in their numbers for a lively Watch Party hosted by StarTimes.

The event, held at the Happiness Bar in Egbeda, offered Nigerian fans a shared experience of one of Europe’s most anticipated fixtures — Der Klassiker.

Among the guests was former Super Eagles striker Victor Agali, one of the Nigerians who played in the German Bundesliga.

Agali, featured in clubs such as Hansa Rostock and Schalke 04 during his successful career in Germany, praised the initiative for rekindling memories of his playing days.

“The Bundesliga was a major part of my football journey. Seeing Nigerian fans connect with the same passion I felt on those German pitches is very special,” Agali said.

The former striker, who earned over 10 caps for Nigeria and featured at the 2004 African Cup of Nations, added that Germany remains one of the best destinations for young African footballers due to its technical discipline and youth development structure.

Nigerian players across different generations, from Sunday Oliseh to Taiwo Awoniyi, all grew in different ways because of their time in Germany.

Jonathan Akpoborie, Chinedu Obasi, Anthony Ujah, Victor Boniface and the legendary Austin Okocha all lit the German league with their skills and talents.

Saturday’s Der Klassiker lived up to its billing as Harry Kane’s 400th club goal and a second from Michael Olise helped Bayern Munich secure a 2–1 win over Borussia Dortmund. Julian Brandt’s late goal proved only a consolation for the visitors.

Also in attendance at the Lagos Watch Party were veteran journalist Godwin Enakhena, broadcaster Toyin Ibitoye, and sports OAP Wale Adigun, alongside StarTimes executives and hundreds of fans who enjoyed the game in a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere.

The evening featured live commentary, giveaways, and interactive games that added colour to the football spectacle.

In the buildup to Saturday’s watch party, Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Director of StarTimes, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to bringing world-class football closer to African fans.

“Our Watch Parties are designed to create shared experiences. Football is about community, and StarTimes will continue to connect Nigerian fans to the excitement of global sport,” he said.

As the exclusive broadcaster of the Bundesliga in Sub-Saharan Africa, StarTimes said the Egbeda event marks the beginning of a new fan engagement series expected to extend to other major Nigerian cities in the coming months.