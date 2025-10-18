Nigeria’s dominance in African women’s football has once again being underscored as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) officially unveiled nominees for the 2025 CAF Awards.

Several Super Falcons and Nigerian coaches made the shortlist across multiple categories; highlighting the country’s super power status in women’s football on the continent.

The announcement, made by CAF’s Communications Department, celebrates outstanding performances between 6 January and 15 October 2025, honouring players, coaches, and teams that have excelled across the continent.

A technical panel comprising members of CAF’s Development Committee, former players, coaches, and selected media representatives drew up the lists of 10 nominees per category.

Super Falcons well represented

Nigeria’s Super Falcons, reigning African champions, lead the charge in the Women’s Player of the Year category with Esther Okoronkwo of AFC Toronto and Rasheedat Ajibade of Paris Saint-Germain among the 10 nominees.

The pair were instrumental in Nigeria’s triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The shortlist also includes Zambia’s Barbra Banda and Rachael Kundananji, Ghana’s Portia Boakye, and Malawi’s Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga, reflecting the increasing competitiveness of women’s football across the continent.

Nnadozie seeks hat-trick of Goalkeeper titles

Two-time CAF Goalkeeper of the Year Chiamaka Nnadozie, now with Brighton & Hove Albion, has again been nominated and will look to retain her crown.

The Nigerian shot-stopper, who also won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award at the 2024 WAFCON, faces stiff competition from South Africa’s Andile Dlamini and Morocco’s Khadija Er-Rmichi, among others.

Madugu, Olowookere in Coach of the Year race

In the Coach of the Year category, Nigeria’s Justin Madugu, who guided the Super Falcons to their record-extending 10th continental title, is among the top contenders. He is joined by Bankole Olowookere, who led Nigeria’s U-17 girls to the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

They face a strong field including South Africa’s Desiree Ellis, Morocco’s Jorge Vilda, Ghana’s Lars Kim, and last year’s winner, Morocco’s Lamia Boumehdi.

Young stars and club excellence

Nigeria’s Shakirat Abidemi Moshood of Bayelsa Queens features among the nominees for Young Player of the Year, underscoring the nation’s growing investment in youth development.

Bayelsa Queens are also shortlisted for Club of the Year, joining Morocco’s AS FAR, South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, and Cote d’Ivoire’s ASEC Mimosas in the top 10 list of Africa’s elite clubs.

Super Falcons, U-17s earn team nods

Nigeria’s senior and U-17 women’s national teams have been nominated in the National Team of the Year category.

Both teams impressed in continental and global tournaments, with the Super Falcons winning WAFCON and the U-17 side securing World Cup qualification.

FULL LIST OF NOMINEES (WOMEN’S CATEGORIES)

Women’s Player of the Year

Portia Boakye (Ghana / Hapoel Petah Tikva)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi / OL Lyonnes)

Temwa Chawinga (Malawi / Kansas City)

Ghizlaine Chebbak (Morocco / Al Hilal)

Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR)

Esther Okoronkwo (Nigeria / AFC Toronto)

Rasheedat Ajibade (Nigeria / Paris Saint-Germain)

Mama Diop (Senegal / RC Strasbourg)

Barbra Banda (Zambia / Orlando Pride)

Racheal Kundananji (Zambia / Bay FC)

Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year

Chloe N’Gazi (Algeria / Olympique de Marseille)

Sedilame Boseja (Botswana / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Fideline Ndoy (DR Congo / TP Mazembe)

Habiba Emad (Egypt / FC Masar)

Cynthia Konlan (Ghana / Swieqi United)

Fatoumata Karantao (Mali / USFAS Bamako)

Khadija Er-Rmichi (Morocco / AS FAR)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Brighton & Hove Albion)

Adji Ndiaye (Senegal / AS Bambey)

Andile Dlamini (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Women’s Interclub Player of the Year

Gaonyadiwe Ontlametse (Botswana / Gaborone United)

Maungo Maponga (Botswana / Gaborone United)

Ami Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire / ASEC Mimosas)

Habibou Ouedraogo (Côte d’Ivoire / ASEC Mimosas)

Ana Maria Nchama (Equatorial Guinea / 15 de Agosto)

Sanaa Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR)

Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR)

Oumou Koné (Mali / USFAS Bamako)

Bambanani Mbane (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

Jamila Rajab (Tanzania / JKT Queens)

Women’s Coach of the Year

Adelaide Koudougnon (Côte d’Ivoire U-17)

Siaka Gigi Traoré (ASEC Mimosas / Côte d’Ivoire)

Lamia Boumehdi (Morocco / TP Mazembe)

Genoveva Anonma (Equatorial Guinea / 15 de Agosto)

Lars Kim (Ghana)

Jorge Vilda (Morocco)

Bankole Olowookere (Nigeria U-17)

Justin Madugu (Nigeria / Super Falcons)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Carol Kanyemba (Zambia U-17)

Women’s Young Player of the Year

Habiba Essam (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Habiba Sabry (Egypt / FC Masar)

Stella Nyamekye (Ghana / Fort Lauderdale United)

Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR)

Shakirat Abidemi Moshood (Nigeria / Bayelsa Queens)

Adji Ndiaye (Senegal / AS Bambey)

Esther Maseke Marwa (Tanzania / JKT Queens)

Winfrida Gerald (Tanzania / JKT Queens)

Mercy Chipasula (Zambia / Mighty Wanderers)

Ruth Mukoma (Zambia / Zesco United)

Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon U-17

Côte d’Ivoire U-17

Ghana

Mali

Morocco

Nigeria

Nigeria U-17

South Africa

Tanzania

Zambia U-17

Women’s Club of the Year

Gaborone United (Botswana)

ASEC Mimosas (Côte d’Ivoire)

TP Mazembe (DR Congo)

15 de Agosto (Equatorial Guinea)

USFAS Bamako (Mali)

AS FAR (Morocco)

Bayelsa Queens (Nigeria)

Aigles de la Medina (Senegal)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

JKT Queens (Tanzania)