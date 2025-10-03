The Flying Eagles of Nigeria roared back into contention at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile with a pulsating 3–2 victory over Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Friday, a result that reignites their quest for a place in the knockout rounds.

After a frustrating 1–0 opening defeat to Norway, where they dominated but failed to score, Aliyu Zubairu’s side entered the clash in Talca knowing only a win would keep their destiny in their hands. They delivered; but had to dig deep against the Asian runners-up.

Nasiru sparks the comeback

Nigeria struck first after a tense opening spell. Salihu Nasiru rose highest to meet Sani Suleiman’s pinpoint cross and nod home the opener. But Saudi Arabia quickly showed they were no pushovers, with Amar Al Yuhaybi firing past teenage goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt in the 21st minute to restore parity.

The Flying Eagles regained control in the 38th minute when Amos Ochoche latched onto a clever pass from Nasiru to finish calmly, putting Nigeria 2–1 up as the first half drew to a close.

The second half was equally gripping. Talal Haji ghosted in to head home five minutes after the restart, dragging Saudi Arabia level for the second time. With the match finely poised, the tension in Talca was palpable.

Bameyi holds his nerve

Just when it seemed Nigeria might have to settle for a frustrating draw, fate intervened. In stoppage time, a handball by Awad Aman gifted the Flying Eagles a penalty. Skipper Daniel Bameyi, who had conceded the costly penalty against Norway, stepped up and converted with ice-cold composure to seal a dramatic 3–2 win.

What’s Next

This result lifts Nigeria to three points in Group F, setting up a decisive final group clash with Colombia on Monday. The Flying Eagles, two-time U20 World Cup finalists and 14-time participants, know that a positive result will book their passage to the knockout stage.

For Aliyu Zubairu’s young side, the victory over Saudi Arabia was more than just three points; it was a statement of resilience and intent, keeping alive Nigeria’s proud tradition at the tournament.