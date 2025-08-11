Remo Stars emerged champions of the Ikenne Centre of the 2025 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Youth League with their striker, Daniel Arierhi, topping the scorers log with four goals from five matches.

For the Sky Blue young chaps, it was a near maximum outing as they won all their games except for a goalless draw against runners-up, Ikorodu City, on Matchday 3.

Arierhi contributed four goals to the tournament’s total haul of 39 goals from 15 games. Of the 39 goals, three were from the penalty spot, while one was an own goal.

Isah Ibrahim of Ikorodu City and Akinocchio Mervielle of Remo Stars scored three goals each. Remo Stars finished on 13 points and a goals difference of +13, while Ikorodu City trailed in second place with 10 points and +5 goals. The two teams thus qualified for the tournament finals to face the top two teams from the Kano and Umuahia centres.

The race for the two centre slots began today with El-Kanemi Warriors coming from behind to edge Nasarawa United 2-1.

Bukar Yerima and Abdullahi Sanib netted El-Kanemi in the 44th and 62nd minutes after Naszifi Yunusa opened scoring for Nasarawa 11 minutes into the game in the second game of the day, Niger Tornadoes and Plateau United played out a 1-1draw with goals from Isah Kasim A on 46 minutes and Monday Pindan a minute earlier.

In Umuahia centre, Akwa United beat Abia Warriors 3-2. Imoh Asuquo started the goalfest after 10 minutes, but Chijindu Godwin restored parity in 35 minutes.

Chidom Obioma put Akwa in front again four minutes into the second half, only for David Ukpai Uchenna to level scores on 58 minutes. Dike Izuna sealed victory for Akwa United seven minutes to full time.

Bayelsa United and Heartland shared the points in a 2-2 draw in the second game of the day.