Trent Alexander-Arnold has wasted no time making his mark in Madrid.
In just his fourth consecutive start at the Club World Cup, the former Liverpool vice-captain delivered a trademark assist; a pinpoint whipped cross met with venom by Gonzalo Garcia, whose 54th-minute header gave Real Madrid a gritty 1-0 win over Juventus at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
It wasn’t a flashy first half for Trent, but when it mattered most, the Englishman served up his signature quality.
Madridistas will hope it’s the first of many assists from a player who created 92 goals in 354 Liverpool appearances; more than any Premier League defender during his time at Anfield.
“It was a peach,” one commentator gushed of the cross. And it truly was; the kind that leaves defenders rooted and goalkeepers helpless.
Juventus waste chances, Garcia keeps delivering
Juventus had the better of the first-half chances but couldn’t capitalise.
Randal Kolo Muani was handed a golden opportunity early on, breaking clear after a clever pass from Kenan Yildiz, only to lift his finish over both Thibaut Courtois and the crossbar.
Moments later, Yildiz’s long-range drive was deflected wide.
Madrid slowly grew into the game. Jude Bellingham tested Michele Di Gregorio from a tight angle, and Federico Valverde was denied by a stunning one-handed save from the Juve keeper.
Di Gregorio continued his inspired form after the break, denying both Bellingham and Dean Huijsen, but there was no stopping Garcia’s rocket header; his third goal of the tournament.
Garcia has now either scored or assisted in every match at this Club World Cup, with his performances drawing comparisons to Madrid legend Raul.
The 21-year-old’s hunger, positioning, and composure belie his age; and under Xabi Alonso, he is fast becoming a key figure.
Mbappe returns, Madrid march on
Madrid’s goalscorer was replaced in the 68th minute by Kylian Mbappe, who made his first appearance of the tournament after recovering from gastroenteritis.
Xabi Alonso’s side have now recorded three straight wins under their new manager, and head into the quarterfinals with confidence sky-high.
Their next test? A mouthwatering clash against Borussia Dortmund in New Jersey on Saturday, 5 July.
Stats:
Madrid have now scored in 14 straight matches in all competitions.
They’ve also won 14 of their last 15 Club World Cup games, drawing only once (against Al-Hilal).
Di Gregorio made 10 saves in this match alone; his total for the tournament now stands at 27.
Dortmund edge Monterrey, Bellingham brothers showdown denied
Over in Atlanta, Borussia Dortmund punched their quarterfinal ticket with a 2-1 win over Monterrey in a thrilling, end-to-end encounter at Mercedes-Benz Arena.
Serhou Guirassy struck twice inside 24 minutes, handing the Germans a first-half cushion.
Monterrey’s German Berterame pulled one back just after the restart following slick interplay between Jesus Corona and Erick Aguirre.
The Mexicans dominated the final stretch, with Corona forcing multiple saves and Berterame having a second goal chalked off for offside.
Sergio Ramos almost forced extra time with a stoppage-time header that kissed the post.
Dortmund held firm, but one subplot fizzled: Jobe Bellingham’s 28th-minute yellow card rules him out of the next round, meaning fans won’t get the much-anticipated faceoff between him and big brother Jude.
What’s Next?
Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Club World Cup quarterfinal, Saturday, 5 July, New Jersey.
Juventus head back to Europe for a pre-season training camp in Germany, before their Serie A opener on August 23.
The stage is set. Madrid’s stars are clicking into gear, and Dortmund’s steel has been tested.
As quarterfinal fever grips New Jersey, one thing is certain, this one’s got fireworks written all over it.
