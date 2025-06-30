It was meant to be the glamour tie of the Club World Cup’s Round of 16. Instead, Paris Saint-Germain turned it into a public execution, mauling Inter Miami 4–0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday and exposing the brutal gulf between elite European football and the best of MLS.

From the opening whistle, it was a no-contest. PSG pressed high, passed slickly, and swarmed their opponents into submission. Inter Miami, led by the aged Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, simply had no answers.

Incredibly, PSG scored four goals in the first half; more than Miami managed passes into the attacking third (just three, per Opta). It was domination on every level, from tactics to fitness to sheer class.

Even Messi, usually capable of magic when all else fails, was stifled. His only moment of brilliance was a delicate volleyed assist to Suarez, which the Uruguayan squandered. Otherwise, the Barcelona “old boys” looked their age; outpaced, outmuscled, and out of sync.

“We saw the difference between the teams,” said Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano post-match.

“We’re very proud of the guys, they worked hard… But we knew today was going to be very difficult as they’re probably the best team in the world.”

The damage for the massacre started early. João Neves headed PSG in front just five minutes in, unmarked from a simple set-piece. He added a second in the 39th minute after Fabian Ruiz dispossessed Sergio Busquets and sliced through Miami’s brittle midfield like butter.

Then came an own goal via Désiré Doué’s deflected cross, followed by a brutal fourth from Achraf Hakimi in stoppage time. PSG’s dominance was so complete that Luis Enrique subbed off captain Marquinhos and Ruiz at halftime; not out of necessity, but possibly out of mercy and pity for the opposition.

The second half was little more than a sparring session. PSG took their foot off the pedal; Miami stabilized but never threatened. When the whistle blew, Messi and his Herons bowed out, not disgraced, but thoroughly exposed.

Harry Kane fires Bayern past Flamengo in thrilling clash

While Lionel Messi Miami’s main man wilted; Harry Kane Bayern’s main man soared.

The England captain scored twice; his 40th and 41st goals of the season; as Bayern Munich edged Flamengo 4–2 in a pulsating contest to book their place in the Club World Cup quarter-finals.

Flamengo entered the tie unbeaten in 11 matches and full of South American flair, but Bayern’s ruthless intensity flattened them early.

The German champions were 2–0 up within nine minutes; first via an own goal by Erick Pulgar, then through a vintage Kane bullet from the edge of the box after fine pressing from the Bavarian midfield made a way for a through ball into his path.

Flamengo responded through Gerson’s rocket, but Leon Goretzka’s long-range swerver restored Bayern’s two-goal cushion before the break.

The Brazilians stayed in it thanks to a trademark Jorginho penalty, awarded after Michael Olise handled in the box.

But once again, Kane killed the comeback, latching onto Joshua Kimmich’s pass for a cool finish that sealed the tie.

Kane’s brace marked the second straight season he’s broken the 40-goal barrier; an astonishing feat from a striker who just can’t stop scoring, even in high-stakes, high-pressure games like this.

The win sets up a titanic quarter-final clash between Bayern Munich and PSG in Atlanta on Saturday, 5 July. For the Parisians, it’s a chance to continue their dismantling tour. For Kane and Bayern, it’s the ultimate test.

Key stats at a glance

PSG completed 6 big chances in the first half alone. Miami had zero shots.

João Neves bagged a brace in just 39 minutes.

Bayern have now scored a whopping 154 goals in all competitions this season.

Harry Kane has now scored 41 goals in 2024–25, continuing a personal scoring spree that shows no signs of slowing.

Europe’s giants have flexed. Now, the battle of the titans begins.

