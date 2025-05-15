Nottingham Forest forward and Nigerian international, Taiwo Awoniyi, is on the path to recovery after being brought out of an induced coma following emergency surgery for a serious abdominal injury.

The striker sustained a ruptured intestine after colliding with a goalpost during Forest’s 2-2 draw against Leicester City on Sunday.

Awoniyi, who initially attempted to play on after the impact, was later taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

As reported by the BBC, doctors confirmed a ruptured intestine and performed the first stage of surgery on Monday.

He was placed in an induced coma on Tuesday as a precautionary measure, with the second phase of the operation—including wound closure—completed on Wednesday.

He was successfully brought out of the coma later that evening.

An outpouring of support from around the world

Since the news broke, the football world has rallied behind Awoniyi. Teammates, fans, and notable figures in the sport have flooded social media with messages of support and prayers.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa, Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade, and Bundesliga side Union Berlin—where Awoniyi played before joining Forest—are among the many voices expressing their concern and encouragement.

Peter Obi’s emotional tribute

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi released a heartfelt statement, praising Awoniyi’s resilience and the spirit with which he played through pain:

“I read with deep concern the unfortunate incident involving our own Taiwo Awoniyi @taiwoawoniyi18, a resilient son of the soil, who, while giving his best on the field for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, suffered a severe injury in the line of duty. It is both painful and telling that, even after colliding with the goalpost and sustaining what has now been revealed as a ruptured intestine, he pressed on, a testament to the Nigerian spirit: strong, unyielding, and ever-committed.

“Let us not take this lightly. We must appreciate and celebrate such young men who continue to lift our flag high, even at great personal risk. I call on the authorities, the football community, and indeed all of us as citizens to keep Taiwo in our thoughts and prayers. As he lies in an induced coma after emergency surgery, let us stand in solidarity with him and his family.

“May he recover fully and return stronger. And may we build a country where such sacrifice is not in vain, where patriotism is matched with proper care, recognition, and support. I wish him complete healing.

“May God Almighty bless Taiwo Awoniyi. God bless the Super Eagles. God bless Nigeria.”

Kwara Governor praises Awoniyi’s character

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, also joined in sending best wishes to the Super Eagles star, describing him as a model of humility and community spirit.

“Taiwo is more than just a footballer — he is a proud son of Kwara who continues to give back generously to the community that raised him,” the Governor said.

“His unwavering connection to home is inspiring, and we look forward to seeing him return to the pitch stronger than ever.”

As Awoniyi continues his recovery, the unified response from across the football world highlights not only the impact of his talent but also the respect he commands both on and off the pitch.

