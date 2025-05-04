Nigeria’s Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has taken to Instagram to express her gratitude after leading Paris FC to their first Coupe de France Féminine title in nearly two decades.

Following her heroic display in Saturday’s final against Paris Saint-Germain — where she saved two penalties to secure a 5-4 shootout win after a goalless draw — Nnadozie shared an emotional post that captured the moment.

“I give God all the Glory,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her beaming with tears of joy on the pitch, wrapped in celebration.

The 24-year-old was the standout performer in the final held at the Stade de l’Épopée in Calais, as her penalty saves proved decisive in Paris FC’s long-awaited cup success.

The victory marks the club’s first major silverware in 19 years and only their second in Coupe de France history.

Since joining Paris FC from Rivers Angels in 2020, Nnadozie has grown into one of the top goalkeepers in Europe.

This season, she has recorded 12 clean sheets and helped her team qualify once again for the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Her Instagram story not only reflected her faith but also the emotional weight of the moment — a career milestone for both herself and her club.

Nnadozie’s triumph was even more significant given the presence of fellow Nigerian international Jennifer Echegini, who featured for PSG late in the second half.

But in the end, it was Nnadozie’s night to shine.

