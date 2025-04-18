When Nigeria defeated Algeria 3–0 at the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, on 22 March 1980, the whole country erupted in celebration.

That victory gave Nigeria its first-ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

It was more than just a football match — it was a moment that united the nation, lifted spirits, and put Nigerian football on the African map.

Members of the Green Eagles, as the team was called then, became national heroes.

But more than four decades later, nine of those 22 players have sadly passed away.

Two of the departed – Christian Chukwu and Charles Bassey – died hours apart.

As the country honours their legacy, PREMIUM TIMES beams the searchlight on the lives and careers of those great men who once proudly wore the green jersey.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The Fallen Nine

1. Christian Chukwu – The Captain

Died: April 2025

Known as “Chairman”, Chukwu was the team’s captain and defensive rock.

He later coached the Super Eagles, leading them to a bronze medal in 2004.

He passed away in Enugu at age 74.

In a tribute, President Bola Tinubu described him as “a symbol of excellence and patriotism.”

Many others, including his former teammates, praised his leadership and humility.

2. Charles Bassey – The energetic forward

Died: April 2025

Bassey passed away in his hometown of Eket, Akwa Ibom, just hours after Chukwu.

A key member of the attack, he later coached several clubs, including Akwa United and Wikki Tourists.

He died at age 71 after a long illness.

3. Best Ogedegbe – The Goalkeeper

Died: September 2009

Ogedegbe was Nigeria’s starting goalkeeper in the 1980 final. He died at age 55 from complications from an eye surgery.

4. Moses Effiong – The Reserve Keeper

Died: January 2025

Effiong, also a goalkeeper in the 1980 squad, died in the United States of America following a prolonged ailment.

Until his death, Effiong was Akwa United Football Club’s goalkeeper coach.

He was part of the Akwa United coaching crew when the team won two FA Cup titles in 2015 and 2017, as well as the NPFL title in 2021

5. Okey Isima – The dependable defender

Died: February 2013

Strong and reliable in defence, Isima also played professionally in Portugal.

He died in an Abuja Hospital after a brief illness at the age of 56.

Okey also played for Nigeria at the 1980 Olympics in Moscow.

6. Tunde Bamidele – The quiet guardian

Died: October 1997

A determined defender, Bamidele died at age 44. His death came too soon and with little public attention, but he remains a key figure in Nigeria’s football story. He was famously nicknamed “Rock of Gibraltar.”

7. Aloysius Atuegbu – The midfield powerhouse

Died: May 2008

Nicknamed “Blockbuster” for his powerful shots, Atuegbu was a key figure in midfield. After retirement, he got into coaching, including a stint with the Nigeria under-17 national football team. At his death, he was coaching Keffi United FC

He died at age 55 after a brief illness.

8. Mudashiru Lawal – Iconic midfield maestro

Died: July 1991

“Muda,” the midfield maestro”, played in five AFCON tournaments — a record for Nigeria.

Loved by fans for his energy and skill, he sadly died at a very young age of 37.

This was just a few months after he retired from actively playing the game.

The Ashero Stadium in his hometown of Abeokuta was named after him upon his death.

9 Martins Eyo – The silent attacker

Died: March 2002

Eyo may not have been the most famous name in the squad, but his role in the team was important.

The ex-footballer’s widow, Mary Eyo, revealed the footballer was killed by armed robbers who operated in their neighbourhood on 11 March 2002. He died at age 46.

An unforgotten legacy

Like their other teammates, these nine men gave everything for Nigeria — their strength, their skill, and their passion.

They brought the nation its first major football title and inspired generations. Some went on to become coaches and mentors; others lived quietly after retirement. Each left a mark that cannot be erased.

While the rest of the squad still live to tell the story, the memory of these fallen heroes must equally not fade.

The 1980 AFCON-Winning Squad

Coach: Otto Glória (Brazil)

Players:

1. Best Ogedegbe (GK, Shooting Stars)

2. David Adiele (DF, Bendel Insurance)

3. Okey Isima (DF, Standard of Jos)

4. Muda Lawal. (MF, Shooting Stars)

5. Christian Chukwu (DF, Enugu Rangers)

6. Tunde Bamidele (DF, Taraba United)

7. Segun Odegbami (MF, Shooting Stars)

8. Aloysius Atuegbu (FW, Enugu Rangers)

9. Felix Owolabi (MF, Shooting Stars)

10. Godwin Odiye (MF, San Francisco Dons)

11. Adokiye Amiesimaka (FW, Enugu Rangers)

12. Moses Effiong (GK, Shooting Stars)

13. Emmanuel Okala (GK, Enugu Rangers)

14. Sylvanus Okpala (DF, Enugu Rangers)

15. Ifeanyi Onyedika (MF, Enugu Rangers)

16. Martin Eyo (FW, Julius Berger FC)

17. John Orlando (DF, Shooting Stars)

18. Shefiu Mohamed (FW, Racca Rovers)

19. Charles Bassey (FW)

20. Henry Nwosu (MF, New Nigeria Bank)

21. Franck Onwuachi (FW)

22. Kadiri Ikhana (DF)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

