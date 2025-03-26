Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman and Atlético Madrid Femenino star Rasheedat Ajibade claimed the top honours at the 11th Nigeria Pitch Awards, held at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.
Lookman was named both Striker of the Year and King of the Pitch, while Ajibade secured the Queen of the Pitch award, recognising their outstanding performances on the international and club stages.
The event took place following the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe, gathering important personalities in football, players and administrators alike, to celebrate Nigeria’s football excellence.
The President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips, reiterated the organisers’ determination to sustain the core values and tempo of the awards.
|
Lookman and Ajibade: Nigeria’s brightest football stars
Lookman, a key player for the Super Eagles and a standout performer for the Italian club Atalanta, has been instrumental in his club’s campaign, delivering crucial goals and assists.
His consistency and attacking prowess earned him dual accolades at the prestigious awards ceremony.
Ajibade, who plays for Atlético Madrid Femenino, continues to be a pivotal figure for the Super Falcons.
Known for her speed, technical ability, and leadership on the pitch, she has been a key player in Nigeria’s recent successes, solidifying her reputation as one of the nation’s top female footballers.
Other major award winners
In the Goalkeeper of the Year category, Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali triumphed over Udinese’s Maduka Okoye and Remo Stars’ Kayode Bankole.
Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong claimed the Defender of the Year for the fourth time, beating Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina and Fulham’s Calvin Bassey.
Fulham’s Alex Iwobi was named Midfielder of the Year, edging out Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and FC Augsburg’s Frank Onyeka.
Iwobi’s impressive form for both club and country has made him a standout player this season.
Honouring excellence in football
The prestigious Sam Okwaraji Award for commitment to Nigerian football went to Kunle Soname for the second time, ahead of Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami and former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa.
Rangers International head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu was named Coach of the Year, while his club also won Team of the Year. MTN retained its title as Corporate Sponsor of Football, highlighting its continued support for Nigerian football development.
Recognising media contributions
The awards also honoured outstanding football journalists across various platforms.
Samuel Ahmadu of Savid News won Football Journalist of the Year – Online, Charles Diya of New Telegraph was recognised in the Print category, Cecilia Omorogbe of Channels TV took home the TV category award, and Tony Bekederemo of Brila Sports Radio won in the Radio category.
The Nigeria Pitch Awards, known for their credibility and commitment to recognising football excellence, continue to celebrate the nation’s best footballers, coaches, and others within the ecosystem.
Full List of Winners
Goalkeeper of the Year
Stanley Nwabali – Chippa United
Defender of the Year
William Troost-Ekong – Al-kholood FC
Midfielder of the Year
Alex Iwobi – Fulham FC
Striker of the Year
Ademola Lookman – Atalanta BC
Team of the Year
Rangers International FC
Coach Of the Year
Fidelis Ilechukwu – Rangers Intl FC
Sam Okwaraji Award
Hon. Kunle Soname – Bet9ja
State With the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme
Lagos State
Football Pitch of the Year
Godswill Akpabio Int’l Stadium
Football Friendly Governor of the Year
His Excellency, Umo Eno – Akwa Ibom State
Corporate Sponsor of Football Award
MTN Nigeria
Sportsmanship Award
Hon. Kunle Soname – Chairman, Remo Stars
Football Journalist of the Year – Print
Charles Diya – New Telegraph Newspapers
Football Journalist of the Year – TV
Cecilia Omorogbe – Channels TV
Football Journalist of the Year – Radio
Anthony Bekederemo – Brila 88.9 FM
Football Journalist of the Year – Online
Samuel Ahmadu – Savid News
Queen of the Pitch
Rasheedat Ajibade – Atlético de Madrid Femenino
King Of the Pitch
Ademola Lookman – Atalanta BC
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999