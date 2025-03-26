Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman and Atlético Madrid Femenino star Rasheedat Ajibade claimed the top honours at the 11th Nigeria Pitch Awards, held at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State.

Lookman was named both Striker of the Year and King of the Pitch, while Ajibade secured the Queen of the Pitch award, recognising their outstanding performances on the international and club stages.

The event took place following the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe, gathering important personalities in football, players and administrators alike, to celebrate Nigeria’s football excellence.

The President of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Shina Philips, reiterated the organisers’ determination to sustain the core values and tempo of the awards.

Lookman and Ajibade: Nigeria’s brightest football stars

Lookman, a key player for the Super Eagles and a standout performer for the Italian club Atalanta, has been instrumental in his club’s campaign, delivering crucial goals and assists.

His consistency and attacking prowess earned him dual accolades at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Ajibade, who plays for Atlético Madrid Femenino, continues to be a pivotal figure for the Super Falcons.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Known for her speed, technical ability, and leadership on the pitch, she has been a key player in Nigeria’s recent successes, solidifying her reputation as one of the nation’s top female footballers.

Other major award winners

In the Goalkeeper of the Year category, Chippa United’s Stanley Nwabali triumphed over Udinese’s Maduka Okoye and Remo Stars’ Kayode Bankole.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong claimed the Defender of the Year for the fourth time, beating Nottingham Forest’s Ola Aina and Fulham’s Calvin Bassey.

Fulham’s Alex Iwobi was named Midfielder of the Year, edging out Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and FC Augsburg’s Frank Onyeka.

Iwobi’s impressive form for both club and country has made him a standout player this season.

Honouring excellence in football

The prestigious Sam Okwaraji Award for commitment to Nigerian football went to Kunle Soname for the second time, ahead of Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami and former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa.

Rangers International head coach Fidelis Ilechukwu was named Coach of the Year, while his club also won Team of the Year. MTN retained its title as Corporate Sponsor of Football, highlighting its continued support for Nigerian football development.

Recognising media contributions

The awards also honoured outstanding football journalists across various platforms.

Samuel Ahmadu of Savid News won Football Journalist of the Year – Online, Charles Diya of New Telegraph was recognised in the Print category, Cecilia Omorogbe of Channels TV took home the TV category award, and Tony Bekederemo of Brila Sports Radio won in the Radio category.

The Nigeria Pitch Awards, known for their credibility and commitment to recognising football excellence, continue to celebrate the nation’s best footballers, coaches, and others within the ecosystem.

Full List of Winners

Goalkeeper of the Year

Stanley Nwabali – Chippa United

Defender of the Year

William Troost-Ekong – Al-kholood FC

Midfielder of the Year

Alex Iwobi – Fulham FC

Striker of the Year

Ademola Lookman – Atalanta BC

Team of the Year

Rangers International FC

Coach Of the Year

Fidelis Ilechukwu – Rangers Intl FC

Sam Okwaraji Award

Hon. Kunle Soname – Bet9ja

State With the Best Grassroots Football Development Programme

Lagos State

Football Pitch of the Year

Godswill Akpabio Int’l Stadium

Football Friendly Governor of the Year

His Excellency, Umo Eno – Akwa Ibom State

Corporate Sponsor of Football Award

MTN Nigeria

Sportsmanship Award

Hon. Kunle Soname – Chairman, Remo Stars

Football Journalist of the Year – Print

Charles Diya – New Telegraph Newspapers

Football Journalist of the Year – TV

Cecilia Omorogbe – Channels TV

Football Journalist of the Year – Radio

Anthony Bekederemo – Brila 88.9 FM

Football Journalist of the Year – Online

Samuel Ahmadu – Savid News

Queen of the Pitch

Rasheedat Ajibade – Atlético de Madrid Femenino

King Of the Pitch

Ademola Lookman – Atalanta BC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

