The race to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is heating up across Africa as teams prepare for the crucial halfway stage of the qualifiers.

With direct qualification reserved for group winners and the four best runners-up competing for a playoff spot, every match is crucial.

From giants like Nigeria and Egypt to rising forces like Sudan and Gambia, every group tells a unique story of ambition, heartbreak, and the relentless pursuit of football’s grandest stage.

Nigeria and Ghana, two traditional powerhouses, are under immense pressure as Egypt, Sudan, Côte d’Ivoire, Tunisia, and Morocco currently lead their groups.

PREMIUM TIMES looks into the drama unfolding in each group and what lies ahead.

Group A: Pharaohs’ marching on

Egypt sits atop Group A, driven by the brilliance of Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet, and now rising star Omar Marmoush.

They’ve been clinical so far, grinding out wins while showcasing their attacking prowess.

But the road is far from smooth; Ethiopia, ranked 113 places below the Pharaohs, is desperate to keep their World Cup dream alive. With Ethiopia playing home games in Morocco due to stadium restrictions, the challenge is even steeper.

Still, they’ve shown grit, and their clash with Egypt will test their resolve. The Pharaohs, meanwhile, aim to tighten their grip on the group and edge closer to qualification.

Burkina Faso must take full points against Djibouti to stay in contention after a slow start, while Guinea-Bissau, who held Egypt to a 1-1 draw, continue to fight for second place.

Current Positions:

Egypt – 10 pts

Guinea-Bissau – 6 pts

Burkina Faso – 5 pts

Sierra Leone – 5 pts

Ethiopia – 3 pts

Djibouti – 1 pt

Up next:

Game day 5

Ethiopia vs Egypt

Sierra Leone vs Guinea-Bissau

Burkina Faso vs Djibouti

Game Day 6

Egypt vs Sierra Leone

Guinea-Bissau vs Burkina Faso

Ethiopia vs Djibouti

Group B: Sudan’s resilience meets Senegal’s might

Sudan has emerged as a surprise leader in Group B, showcasing incredible resilience amid challenging circumstances. Forced to play home games in Libya due to civil unrest, Sudan has become a symbol of perseverance.

Their upcoming clash against Senegal is massive, as both have been in fine form. The Lions of Teranga boast a squad brimming with talent, headlined by two-time African Footballer of the Year Sadio Mane, and are unbeaten but trail Sudan by two points.

Coach Pape Thiaw knows his team cannot afford to slip, especially with the likes of DR Congo and South Sudan breathing down their necks. Expect fireworks as Sudan looks to defy the odds once more, as their head-to-head clash might decide the group’s outcome.

Despite early struggles, Togo is still chasing their first win in the group, and DR Congo still has a chance to stay in contention with must-win matches against South Sudan and Mauritania.

Current Positions:

Sudan – 10 pts

Senegal – 8 pts

DR Congo – 7 pts

Togo – 3 pts

South Sudan – 2 pts

Mauritania – 1 pt

Up Next:

Game day 5

Sudan vs Senegal

DR Congo vs South Sudan

Togo vs Mauritania

Game day 6:

Senegal vs Togo

Sudan vs South Sudan

Mauritania vs DR Congo

Group C: Nigeria’s win-or-burst moment as Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin lead the charge

Once favourites to top Group C, Nigeria now finds itself in unfamiliar territory, fifth in a six-team group. The Super Eagles’ campaign has been riddled with inconsistency, from lacklustre draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa to a shock defeat at the hands of Benin.

Definitely one of the tightest groups, with three teams, South Africa, Benin, and the Super Eagles next opponent Rwanda, all tied on seven points. African giants Nigeria, however, is in grave danger of missing out on qualification, with just three points on the log currently.

Under new coach Eric Chelle, the pressure is immense. Nigeria has the firepower, with Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze leading the attack. But they’ll need more than talent; they need heart.

Two critical fixtures await: a tricky must-win trip to Rwanda and another must-win home game against Zimbabwe. Rwanda has proven to be a thorn in Nigeria’s side, holding them to a 0-0 draw in Kigali last year before shocking them 2-1 in Uyo at the Afcon qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s defensive resilience frustrated the Super Eagles earlier in the campaign. These matches will define Nigeria’s path: redemption or humiliation.

Meanwhile, South Africa will aim for two wins to take control of the group.

Current Positions:

Rwanda – 7 pts

South Africa – 7 pts

Benin – 7 pts

Lesotho – 5 pts

Nigeria – 3 pts

Zimbabwe – 2 pts

Upcoming Next:

Gameday 5:

Rwanda vs Nigeria

South Africa vs Lesotho

Zimbabwe vs Benin

Gameday 6:

Benin vs South Africa

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe

Rwanda vs Lesotho

Group D: Cameroon’s unfinished business

Cameroon, a perennial powerhouse in African football, is in a tight race with Cape Verde and Angola. The Indomitable Lions have relied on their physicality and tactical discipline but need more consistency in front of goal.

With eight World Cup appearances, the Indomitable Lions lead the group but have Libya and Cape Verde just one point behind. A win against Eswatini, who have lost all their games, could create some well needed breathing space.

Cape Verde, led by rising star Ryan Mendes, has proven to be a formidable opponent, while Angola, who went unbeaten in the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON qualifiers, pace and flair make them dangerous in transition. They could also shake up the standings if they take points from Libya and Cape Verde.

As these teams battle for supremacy, Cameroon knows every point counts.

Current Positions:

Cameroon – 8 pts

Libya – 7 pts

Cape Verde – 7 pts

Angola – 6 pts

Mauritius – 4 pts

Eswatini – 0 pts

Up Next:

Gameday 5:

Cape Verde vs Mauritius

Libya vs Angola

Eswatini vs Cameroon

Gameday 6:

Angola vs Cape Verde

Cameroon vs Libya

Eswatini vs Mauritius

Group E: Morocco’s quiet confidence as Eritrea’s exit leaves just five teams

Morocco has been quietly dominant, showcasing the kind of tactical discipline that took them to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup. Stars like Achraf Hakimi and Youssef En-Nesyri continue to lead the charge.

With three wins from three, Morocco are heavy favourites to qualify directly; however, they face a tough test against Niger, who are still in contention, before hosting Tanzania in a must-win match for both teams.

Morocco looks primed to take control as the qualifiers progress, but their biggest challenge comes from Tanzania, whose physicality and defensive organisation have kept them in the hunt.

Current Positions:

Morocco – 9 pts

Niger – 6 pts

Tanzania – 6 pts

Zambia – 3 pts

Congo – 0 pts

Up Next:

Gameday 5:

Niger vs Morocco

Tanzania vs Congo

Zambia vs Eritrea*

Gameday 6:

Morocco vs Tanzania

Congo vs Zambia

Niger vs Eritrea

Group F: Côte d’Ivoire battling menace Gabon and Burundi, Gambia’s new chapter

Fresh from winning the 2023 TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, champions Côte d’Ivoire have maintained their dominance, sitting on top of their World Cup qualification group with 10 points.

With a squad featuring Jean-Philippe Krasso and Oumar Diakite, it is looking solid, but the race for qualification is far from over. Gabon, just one point behind, will look to maintain pressure, especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading their attack.

Kenya begins a bold new chapter under former Manchester United striker Benni McCarthy, who promises to transform the Harambee Stars into World Cup contenders. Their next challenge? A high-stakes clash against Gambia away.

Kenya and Gambia must win their upcoming matches to avoid falling further behind, while Burundi, sitting in third with seven points, are also in contention.

Current Positions:

Côte d’Ivoire – 10 pts

Gabon – 9 pts

Burundi – 7 pts

Kenya – 5 pts

Gambia – 3 pts

Seychelles – 0 pts

Up Next:

Gameday 5:

Gabon vs Seychelles

Gambia vs Kenya

Burundi vs Côte d’Ivoire

Gameday 6:

Kenya vs Gabon

Côte d’Ivoire vs Gambia

Burundi vs Seychelles

Group G: Algeria and Mozambique neck in battle for top spot

The only team in this group with World Cup experience, the fennec foxes of Algeria, is locked in an intense battle with Mozambique, as both sides are on nine points. The desert warriors will be relying heavily on in-form Amine Gouiri, who has been instrumental in their qualification campaign so far.

With Botswana, Guinea, and Uganda all sitting on six points, the group remains as open as it could be. The following matches could be decisive in determining who takes control before the final phase of qualifiers.

Somalia, which has yet to register a point, is effectively out of contention.

Current Positions:

Algeria – 9 pts

Mozambique – 9 pts

Botswana – 6 pts

Guinea – 6 pts

Uganda – 6 pts

Somalia – 0 pts

Up Next:

Gameday 5:

Guinea vs Somalia

Mozambique vs Uganda

Botswana vs Algeria

Gameday 6:

Uganda vs Guinea

Algeria vs Mozambique

Botswana vs Somalia

Group H: Tunisia aims to extend lead as Namibia and Liberia chase

Leading with 10 points and securing an early AFCON 2025 qualification spot, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia have been the standout team in this group. They are looking to edge closer to a seventh World Cup appearance with upcoming matches against Liberia and Malawi.

Meanwhile, Namibia and Liberia, sitting in second and third, remain in contention, while Equatorial Guinea, despite their AFCON qualification, have been inconsistent in this campaign.

São Tomé and Príncipe have struggled to make an impact, losing all their matches so far which is not surprising, as the Warriors of the Equator aren’t particularly a footballing nation.

Current Positions:

Tunisia – 10 pts

Namibia – 8 pts

Liberia – 7 pts

Malawi – 6 pts

Equatorial Guinea – 3 pts

São Tomé and Príncipe – 0 pts

Up Next:

Gameday 5:

Equatorial Guinea vs São Tomé and Príncipe

Malawi vs Namibia

Liberia vs Tunisia

Gameday 6:

Namibia vs Equatorial Guinea

Tunisia vs Malawi

Liberia vs São Tomé and Príncipe

Group I: Ghana’s last chance saloon as Comoros in surprise lead

Ghana’s qualification campaign is teetering on the edge after failing to secure a spot at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Their shock loss to Comoros only added to the pressure.

Comoros definitely have been one of the biggest surprises in the CAF qualifiers, as they sit top of Group I alongside Ghana, both on 9 points. The island nation has been one of Africa’s fastest-rising teams, with impressive performances in both AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

Now, the Black Stars face Chad; a team yet to register a single point. Ghana’s English Premier League trio of Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, and Jordan Ayew will be expected to deliver. Anything less than three points could spell disaster for coach Otto Addo.

The west african giants, are under immense pressure, as they were expected to dominate this group. With Mali and Madagascar still in the race, the Black Stars must win their matches against Chad and Madagascar to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Mali, fourth in the group and with just 5 points, are struggling to keep up, while Chad remain without a point and are effectively out of the running.

Current Positions:

Comoros – 9 pts

Ghana – 9 pts

Madagascar – 7 pts

Mali – 5 pts

Central African Republic – 4 pts

Chad – 0 pts

Up Next:

Gameday 5:

Ghana vs Chad

Central African Republic vs Madagascar

Comoros vs Mali

READ ALSO: Super Eagles camp swells to 21 players ahead of crucial World Cup Qualifiers

Gameday 6:

Madagascar vs Ghana

Central African Republic vs Mali

Comoros vs Chad

What’s at Stake for Nigeria: Pride, Legacy, and Redemption

For Nigeria, these qualifiers are about more than just points; they’re about restoring pride. The Super Eagles have made six World Cup appearances and are desperate to return to the global stage. Anything less would be seen as a national disappointment.

Nigeria faces a daunting challenge in the race for World Cup 2026, with only group winners earning a direct ticket to the tournament.

As Egypt, Sudan, Côte d’Ivoire, Tunisia, and Morocco edge closer to qualification, traditional giants like Nigeria and Ghana are in a desperate fight to stay in contention.

Will they rise to the occasion or crumble under the pressure? The entire continent is watching

