The race to the 2026 FIFA World Cup is heating up across Africa as teams prepare for the crucial halfway stage of the qualifiers.
With direct qualification reserved for group winners and the four best runners-up competing for a playoff spot, every match is crucial.
From giants like Nigeria and Egypt to rising forces like Sudan and Gambia, every group tells a unique story of ambition, heartbreak, and the relentless pursuit of football’s grandest stage.
Nigeria and Ghana, two traditional powerhouses, are under immense pressure as Egypt, Sudan, Côte d’Ivoire, Tunisia, and Morocco currently lead their groups.
|
PREMIUM TIMES looks into the drama unfolding in each group and what lies ahead.
Group A: Pharaohs’ marching on
Egypt sits atop Group A, driven by the brilliance of Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet, and now rising star Omar Marmoush.
They’ve been clinical so far, grinding out wins while showcasing their attacking prowess.
But the road is far from smooth; Ethiopia, ranked 113 places below the Pharaohs, is desperate to keep their World Cup dream alive. With Ethiopia playing home games in Morocco due to stadium restrictions, the challenge is even steeper.
Still, they’ve shown grit, and their clash with Egypt will test their resolve. The Pharaohs, meanwhile, aim to tighten their grip on the group and edge closer to qualification.
Burkina Faso must take full points against Djibouti to stay in contention after a slow start, while Guinea-Bissau, who held Egypt to a 1-1 draw, continue to fight for second place.
Current Positions:
Egypt – 10 pts
Guinea-Bissau – 6 pts
Burkina Faso – 5 pts
Sierra Leone – 5 pts
Ethiopia – 3 pts
Djibouti – 1 pt
Up next:
Game day 5
Ethiopia vs Egypt
Sierra Leone vs Guinea-Bissau
Burkina Faso vs Djibouti
Game Day 6
Egypt vs Sierra Leone
Guinea-Bissau vs Burkina Faso
Ethiopia vs Djibouti
Group B: Sudan’s resilience meets Senegal’s might
Sudan has emerged as a surprise leader in Group B, showcasing incredible resilience amid challenging circumstances. Forced to play home games in Libya due to civil unrest, Sudan has become a symbol of perseverance.
Their upcoming clash against Senegal is massive, as both have been in fine form. The Lions of Teranga boast a squad brimming with talent, headlined by two-time African Footballer of the Year Sadio Mane, and are unbeaten but trail Sudan by two points.
Coach Pape Thiaw knows his team cannot afford to slip, especially with the likes of DR Congo and South Sudan breathing down their necks. Expect fireworks as Sudan looks to defy the odds once more, as their head-to-head clash might decide the group’s outcome.
Despite early struggles, Togo is still chasing their first win in the group, and DR Congo still has a chance to stay in contention with must-win matches against South Sudan and Mauritania.
Current Positions:
Sudan – 10 pts
Senegal – 8 pts
DR Congo – 7 pts
Togo – 3 pts
South Sudan – 2 pts
Mauritania – 1 pt
Up Next:
Game day 5
Sudan vs Senegal
DR Congo vs South Sudan
Togo vs Mauritania
Game day 6:
Senegal vs Togo
Sudan vs South Sudan
Mauritania vs DR Congo
Group C: Nigeria’s win-or-burst moment as Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin lead the charge
Once favourites to top Group C, Nigeria now finds itself in unfamiliar territory, fifth in a six-team group. The Super Eagles’ campaign has been riddled with inconsistency, from lacklustre draws against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, and South Africa to a shock defeat at the hands of Benin.
Definitely one of the tightest groups, with three teams, South Africa, Benin, and the Super Eagles next opponent Rwanda, all tied on seven points. African giants Nigeria, however, is in grave danger of missing out on qualification, with just three points on the log currently.
Under new coach Eric Chelle, the pressure is immense. Nigeria has the firepower, with Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze leading the attack. But they’ll need more than talent; they need heart.
Two critical fixtures await: a tricky must-win trip to Rwanda and another must-win home game against Zimbabwe. Rwanda has proven to be a thorn in Nigeria’s side, holding them to a 0-0 draw in Kigali last year before shocking them 2-1 in Uyo at the Afcon qualifiers.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s defensive resilience frustrated the Super Eagles earlier in the campaign. These matches will define Nigeria’s path: redemption or humiliation.
Meanwhile, South Africa will aim for two wins to take control of the group.
Current Positions:
Rwanda – 7 pts
South Africa – 7 pts
Benin – 7 pts
Lesotho – 5 pts
Nigeria – 3 pts
Zimbabwe – 2 pts
Upcoming Next:
Gameday 5:
Rwanda vs Nigeria
South Africa vs Lesotho
Zimbabwe vs Benin
Gameday 6:
Benin vs South Africa
Nigeria vs Zimbabwe
Rwanda vs Lesotho
Group D: Cameroon’s unfinished business
Cameroon, a perennial powerhouse in African football, is in a tight race with Cape Verde and Angola. The Indomitable Lions have relied on their physicality and tactical discipline but need more consistency in front of goal.
With eight World Cup appearances, the Indomitable Lions lead the group but have Libya and Cape Verde just one point behind. A win against Eswatini, who have lost all their games, could create some well needed breathing space.
Cape Verde, led by rising star Ryan Mendes, has proven to be a formidable opponent, while Angola, who went unbeaten in the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON qualifiers, pace and flair make them dangerous in transition. They could also shake up the standings if they take points from Libya and Cape Verde.
As these teams battle for supremacy, Cameroon knows every point counts.
Current Positions:
Cameroon – 8 pts
Libya – 7 pts
Cape Verde – 7 pts
Angola – 6 pts
Mauritius – 4 pts
Eswatini – 0 pts
Up Next:
Gameday 5:
Cape Verde vs Mauritius
Libya vs Angola
Eswatini vs Cameroon
Gameday 6:
Angola vs Cape Verde
Cameroon vs Libya
Eswatini vs Mauritius
Group E: Morocco’s quiet confidence as Eritrea’s exit leaves just five teams
Morocco has been quietly dominant, showcasing the kind of tactical discipline that took them to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup. Stars like Achraf Hakimi and Youssef En-Nesyri continue to lead the charge.
With three wins from three, Morocco are heavy favourites to qualify directly; however, they face a tough test against Niger, who are still in contention, before hosting Tanzania in a must-win match for both teams.
Morocco looks primed to take control as the qualifiers progress, but their biggest challenge comes from Tanzania, whose physicality and defensive organisation have kept them in the hunt.
Current Positions:
Morocco – 9 pts
Niger – 6 pts
Tanzania – 6 pts
Zambia – 3 pts
Congo – 0 pts
Up Next:
Gameday 5:
Niger vs Morocco
Tanzania vs Congo
Zambia vs Eritrea*
Gameday 6:
Morocco vs Tanzania
Congo vs Zambia
Niger vs Eritrea
Group F: Côte d’Ivoire battling menace Gabon and Burundi, Gambia’s new chapter
Fresh from winning the 2023 TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, champions Côte d’Ivoire have maintained their dominance, sitting on top of their World Cup qualification group with 10 points.
With a squad featuring Jean-Philippe Krasso and Oumar Diakite, it is looking solid, but the race for qualification is far from over. Gabon, just one point behind, will look to maintain pressure, especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leading their attack.
Kenya begins a bold new chapter under former Manchester United striker Benni McCarthy, who promises to transform the Harambee Stars into World Cup contenders. Their next challenge? A high-stakes clash against Gambia away.
Kenya and Gambia must win their upcoming matches to avoid falling further behind, while Burundi, sitting in third with seven points, are also in contention.
Current Positions:
Côte d’Ivoire – 10 pts
Gabon – 9 pts
Burundi – 7 pts
Kenya – 5 pts
Gambia – 3 pts
Seychelles – 0 pts
Up Next:
Gameday 5:
Gabon vs Seychelles
Gambia vs Kenya
Burundi vs Côte d’Ivoire
Gameday 6:
Kenya vs Gabon
Côte d’Ivoire vs Gambia
Burundi vs Seychelles
Group G: Algeria and Mozambique neck in battle for top spot
The only team in this group with World Cup experience, the fennec foxes of Algeria, is locked in an intense battle with Mozambique, as both sides are on nine points. The desert warriors will be relying heavily on in-form Amine Gouiri, who has been instrumental in their qualification campaign so far.
With Botswana, Guinea, and Uganda all sitting on six points, the group remains as open as it could be. The following matches could be decisive in determining who takes control before the final phase of qualifiers.
Somalia, which has yet to register a point, is effectively out of contention.
Current Positions:
Algeria – 9 pts
Mozambique – 9 pts
Botswana – 6 pts
Guinea – 6 pts
Uganda – 6 pts
Somalia – 0 pts
Up Next:
Gameday 5:
Guinea vs Somalia
Mozambique vs Uganda
Botswana vs Algeria
Gameday 6:
Uganda vs Guinea
Algeria vs Mozambique
Botswana vs Somalia
Group H: Tunisia aims to extend lead as Namibia and Liberia chase
Leading with 10 points and securing an early AFCON 2025 qualification spot, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia have been the standout team in this group. They are looking to edge closer to a seventh World Cup appearance with upcoming matches against Liberia and Malawi.
Meanwhile, Namibia and Liberia, sitting in second and third, remain in contention, while Equatorial Guinea, despite their AFCON qualification, have been inconsistent in this campaign.
São Tomé and Príncipe have struggled to make an impact, losing all their matches so far which is not surprising, as the Warriors of the Equator aren’t particularly a footballing nation.
Current Positions:
Tunisia – 10 pts
Namibia – 8 pts
Liberia – 7 pts
Malawi – 6 pts
Equatorial Guinea – 3 pts
São Tomé and Príncipe – 0 pts
Up Next:
Gameday 5:
Equatorial Guinea vs São Tomé and Príncipe
Malawi vs Namibia
Liberia vs Tunisia
Gameday 6:
Namibia vs Equatorial Guinea
Tunisia vs Malawi
Liberia vs São Tomé and Príncipe
Group I: Ghana’s last chance saloon as Comoros in surprise lead
Ghana’s qualification campaign is teetering on the edge after failing to secure a spot at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Their shock loss to Comoros only added to the pressure.
Comoros definitely have been one of the biggest surprises in the CAF qualifiers, as they sit top of Group I alongside Ghana, both on 9 points. The island nation has been one of Africa’s fastest-rising teams, with impressive performances in both AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.
Now, the Black Stars face Chad; a team yet to register a single point. Ghana’s English Premier League trio of Thomas Partey, Antoine Semenyo, and Jordan Ayew will be expected to deliver. Anything less than three points could spell disaster for coach Otto Addo.
The west african giants, are under immense pressure, as they were expected to dominate this group. With Mali and Madagascar still in the race, the Black Stars must win their matches against Chad and Madagascar to keep their qualification hopes alive.
Mali, fourth in the group and with just 5 points, are struggling to keep up, while Chad remain without a point and are effectively out of the running.
Current Positions:
Comoros – 9 pts
Ghana – 9 pts
Madagascar – 7 pts
Mali – 5 pts
Central African Republic – 4 pts
Chad – 0 pts
Up Next:
Gameday 5:
Ghana vs Chad
Central African Republic vs Madagascar
Comoros vs Mali
READ ALSO: Super Eagles camp swells to 21 players ahead of crucial World Cup Qualifiers
Gameday 6:
Madagascar vs Ghana
Central African Republic vs Mali
Comoros vs Chad
What’s at Stake for Nigeria: Pride, Legacy, and Redemption
For Nigeria, these qualifiers are about more than just points; they’re about restoring pride. The Super Eagles have made six World Cup appearances and are desperate to return to the global stage. Anything less would be seen as a national disappointment.
Nigeria faces a daunting challenge in the race for World Cup 2026, with only group winners earning a direct ticket to the tournament.
As Egypt, Sudan, Côte d’Ivoire, Tunisia, and Morocco edge closer to qualification, traditional giants like Nigeria and Ghana are in a desperate fight to stay in contention.
Will they rise to the occasion or crumble under the pressure? The entire continent is watching
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999