As the Skyblue Stars from Ikenne; Remo Stars, gear up for their high-stakes clash with Nasarawa United in Lafia on Matchday 26, the team’s momentum is visible.

Ahead of the encounter, standout striker Samuel Anakwe in an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES reflected on his recent performance; a goal that broke the deadlock in a tense duel in the last game, and shares his insights on the challenges ahead.

With Remo Stars sitting ten points clear at the top of the table, Anakwe’s words reveal the passion, focus, and team spirit driving their campaign.

Crucial goal in tense duel

When asked about his fantastic performance and the goal that shifted the game’s momentum, Anakwe was effusive:

“I feel great. It’s part of the game. We’re in the game. The game is a very tough one.

“The Kwara United side are a very good side. You can see from the first half they were defending and I had that zeal to enter to change the game.

“Even when I was coming in, I said I would score. It’s been long since I scored in a home game. I said I would try to put every possible best to make it count. Definitely, it counted.”

His determination to make an impact on home soil shone through as he described the importance of that goal in setting the tone for the match.

Perfect timing is everything

Anakwe reflecting on what was running through his mind before that crucial goal, he explained:

“I knew Nduka will shoot the ball immediately, that’s why I gave a little space from there. As I saw the goalkeeper parry it, immediately I just had to react in that moment of the game.

“I’ve been training consistently for that kind of phase. I’ve been scoring in training. It came at the right time for me.”

This split-second decision-making and constant training supports the performance that Remo Stars can bank on as they prepare for the tougher challenges that awaits from relegation threatened Nasarawa United in Lafia.

The season is far from over

With Remo Stars comfortably leading the table by ten points, Anakwe stressed the importance of maintaining focus:

“The most important thing for me is we need to stay focused. We need to fight to the very end.

“It’s not over. Ten points. There are still more games; 13 more to go. We need to get more points in our game, not just at home. We need to put more effort in it and work hard next time.”

For the super-sub Anakwe, every match is an opportunity to build on their success, and the battle against Nasarawa United is a critical step in their quest for silverware.

Champions in waiting?

When pressed on whether he believes his team are champions in waiting, Anakwe was unequivocal:

“Yeah, definitely.

“With the zeal and the potential, I trust the guys. We put in work every day. For us, I believe so.”

His confidence resonates not only as a personal testament but as a rallying cry for the entire squad, reinforcing the Skyblue Stars from Ikenne’s ambition to maintain their lead and claim the ultimate prize.

As Remo Stars prepare to face Nasarawa United in Lafia, Samuel Anakwe’s insights offer a glimpse into the focused mindset and relentless determination fueling their campaign.

