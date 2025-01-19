Nigeria’s Enyimba have crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup after suffering a 3-1 defeat to reigning champions Zamalek on Sunday in Egypt.

The loss, combined with their poor performance in the group stage, has ended the People’s Elephant’s continental campaign.

Enyimba’s exit was all but confirmed after Zamalek took control of the match early on, with Mostafa Shalaby opening the scoring in the 29th minute.

The Egyptian giants doubled their advantage just three minutes into the second half through Seifeddine Jaziri’s clinical finish.

Although Enyimba briefly fought back in the 57th minute with a well-placed shot from Ifeanyi Ihemekwele, Jaziri extinguished any hopes of a comeback with his second goal of the match, a decisive strike three minutes before the final whistle.

The defeat saw Enyimba finish third in Group D with just five points, nine points adrift of leaders Zamalek.

Al Masry who also defeated Black Bulls by an identical 3-1 scoreline on Sunday picked the second quarter final ticket in Group D

The People’s Elephant will now turn their attention to domestic competitions, focusing on the Nigeria Premier Football League, where they sit seventh with 27 points and two games in hand.

Enyimba will also be looking to make an impact in the President Federation Cup later this year.

However, their disappointing performance in the CAF Confederation Cup will be a major concern for the team’s management and fans.

Zamalek, on the other hand, have solidified their position as Group D leaders and extended their unbeaten streak to six matches.

The Egyptian giants will now look to continue their dominance in the quarterfinals, scheduled for March.

